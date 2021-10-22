Ben Affleck’s ex, Jennifer Garner follows suit and returns with an old love

Actress Jennifer Garner, mother of Ben Affleck’s children, is also giving herself a new chance with a love from the past.

Yes Ben affleck decided to get a new license with J Lo, his girlfriend of 17 years ago, Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, would also have wanted something similar.

The actress, to whom Affleck was married for a decade, until they decided to divorce in 2017, resumed her romance with businessman John Miller, with whom she had started dating in 2018. Miller dated the actress for two years, until in August 2020 they decided to separate.









Apparently, the relationship was about to be formalized, but she did not feel ready for the next step, so, in the best terms, they stopped seeing each other. Last August, a year after the breakup, they met again and Garner, who is now Affleck’s best friend, is said to be ready. In fact, they are no longer hidden.

John C. Miller, a 43-year-old businessman, CEO of the CaliGroup company, owner of the CaliBurger chain, a major company dedicated to the production of California-style hamburgers and shakes with great success in the United States.

