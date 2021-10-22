Ben Affleck, more handsome than ever at 49

Gone are the long beard, old t-shirts and the actor’s long face Ben affleck. In recent months, in each appearance, alone or alongside Jennifer López, shows that the hollywood heartthrob returned to reconquer the world. Long live love!

This week, he too screenwriter and film director was seen during the filming of the new action movie Hypnotic, starring a Ben in very good physical condition, at 49 years old.

Although, as it is not to walk with little clothes and less to be photographed and shown on social networks, in the few images of Hypnotyc, Ben’s new muscles are evident, with the help of a tight shirt and jeans. And looks as in his time of Batman, back in 2016.

A little earlier, in September, during a red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, JLo and also Ben Affleck stole the cameras by appearing together, so formally, after 17 years apart.

Although Jennifer’s low-cut white dress was the most talked about of the night, he, with black tuxedo and bow tie, He exuded glamor and showed himself as a true gentleman letting his beloved shine.

Just a few days later, the couple again walked down another red carpet, this time for the Met Gala in New York.

The 52-year-old diva from Bronx surprised with a Ralph Lauren cowgirl look and Ben again gave her the spotlight, with a tuxedo from the same firm.

Definitely, the new version of Ben is one of the favorites of his followers, without alcohol or scandals and, according to what is said in the entertainment press, this love story is just beginning, Well, the couple would be planning to get married and is only resolving legal issues before taking the big step.

Such legal issues are the protection of your fortunes, the of the singer estimated at $ 400 million and that of the actor, at $ 150 million.