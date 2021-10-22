Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reacted like this when they returned as Batman

The producer of the film The Flash has revealed how Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reacted when they returned to play Batman.

Undoubtedly one of the films of Dc comics the more shocking it will be The Flash since we can see two versions of Batman, that of Ben affleck and of Michael Keaton. Now the producer Barbara muschietti, commented on how it was the experience of seeing the two great actors with the costume of the Dark Knight.









“It was amazing to see that both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton were so excited to come back once they were with us and were able to put on the hood and cape. I think they both felt that little joy. Since they came wanting to replay this character and have fun with him, it was a great experience. Barbara Muschietti said.

What will the movie be about?

The Flash it will be the first time in the history of Dc comics that we will see two live action versions of Batman in the same movie. Although we probably won’t see together Ben affleck and Michael Keaton, sure that the plot will offer many surprises for all fans of the Dark Knight.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash movie will feature Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) trying to get his father out Henry Allen (Ron Livingston) from jail. As he does not succeed by normal methods, he decides to use the force of speed to travel to the past and avoid the death of his mother. Nora Allen (Maribel Verdú). This will cause the present to change and great chaos to break out. Among the characters who have confirmed we will also see Supergirl (Sasha Calle), Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison) and Iris West (Kiersey Clemons).

Are you looking forward to seeing Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman again? We will have to wait for it to be released The Flash on November 4, 2022.