Being the Ricardos and the transformation of Nicole Kidman

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the first trailer from screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin called Being the Ricardos, a show business drama about the real-life couple Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz.

The film will dramatize an intense week in the lives of Lucille and Desi as they enter production on an episode of their hit 1952 comedy I Love Lucy, from script reading to filming, while off-screen drama threatens to wrap their personal lives.

While the teaser doesn’t really have the dialogue the Oscar-winning writer is known for, Lucille throws out a signature lengthy Sorkin dialogue as she leaves the exhibition in an almost action-packed manner. In her narration, Lucille talks about being on top of her game and says that she made the series just to be closer to Desi. “I had no idea it was going to be a hit,” she declares, as the first glimpse of a transformed Nicole Kidman is revealed.

Being the Ricardos is about three major events the couple grapple with in a week of production, from a scandalous magazine article about Desi’s infidelity to the communist accusations that were leveled against Lucille.









The writer and director spoke about the start of the project in an interview with EW, saying: “The only thing better than a story that people don’t know is a story that people think they know, but is wrong. Producer Todd Black spent more than a year of meeting with me to tell me stories about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz that I had never heard. For example, that Lucy was accused of being a communist. There were a lot of sticking points, and that’s what I look for when I want to tell a story. I had this idea structural that attracted me […] So I thought if I could tell the story during a week of I Love Lucy production and tell it mostly on that sound stage, there might be something good there. “

This is Sorkin’s second consecutive release, after The Trial of the Chicago 7, which was downloaded by Paramount to Netflix last year. The film earned six Academy Award nominations. Like The Trial of the Chicago 7, Being the Ricardos will also have a theatrical release on December 10 before hitting Amazon Prime Video on December 21.

The cast also includes Javier Bardem as Desi, as well as JK Simmons, John Rubinstein, Christopher Denham, Nelson Franklin, Alia Shawkat, Linda Lavin, Robert Pine, Clarke Gregg, and Jake Lacy. @worldly