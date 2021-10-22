Saturday, October 23, 2021
Anna Kendrick reveals which actor is the protagonist of her wet dreams

By Sonia Gupta
It’s been a long time since Anna kendrick he has won us over. The protagonist of Giving the note or Into the woods She was nominated for an Oscar a few years ago for her great role in Up in the air (Jason Reitman, 2009), but his sympathy conquers us in the same way that his talent does. Surely many remember her as the supporting actress in Twilight that she was a better performer than any of her protagonists, but from now on we can refer to her as “The girl who masturbates to Ryan Gosling movies”. It sounds weird, but she said it herself.

In a display of his friendliness and ease, Kendrick posted a Tweet long ago stating Ugh – NEVER going to a Ryan Gosling movie in a theater again. Apparently masturbating in the back row is still considered “inappropriate” Or what is the same “Never go to a Ryan Gosling movie at the theater again. Apparently masturbating in the back row is considered “Inappropriate”.




The comment of Anna kendrick I saw the light causing countless comments, to which the actress responded between laughter “Thank goodness I’ve never been in a room with him! (laughs) Well, I think I wouldn’t feel ashamed because he sure has a sense of humor. “. Brilliant Anna kendrick, as always.


Sonia Gupta
