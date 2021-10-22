Saturday, October 23, 2021
Angelina Jolie dies of laughter when she shows that she quickly learns the customs of her colleague Salma Hayek | Wake up America shows

By Sonia Gupta
0
74







showed how salma theHe taught to celebrate theMexican style birthday.[úsica]Luis: the beginning of a newmarvel superhero sagathat reaches the big screenthis November 5.besides having onespectacular story, is thesuperhero moviemore inclusive in the history ofmarvel.also convert salma hayekin the first super heroMexican of this universe, also marks the debut ofangelina jolie in this world ofsuperheroes.Angelina, what was the reactionof your children when they couldsee in the movies?[úsica]>> [habla en ingés]Luis: what does it mean to you?be part of the cast ásdiverse in the history of allthe marvel movies?>> [habla en ingés]Luis: really thatmexicans we are superproud that salma isthere.>> [habla en ingés]Luis: what is it that youI would like the public to bedrive home aftersee the movie?[habla en ingés]Luis: I tell you that today is mybirthday what i would likecelebrate with you sinceSalma taught them howwe celebrate Mexicans.>> bite! bite!Lewis: [habla en ingés][aplausos]francisca: bravo, luis, nobodyLike u. let me sing to you angelinajolie.congratulations and also whatwell,she is also crazy to see thatmovie.as on the screen you see everythingtype of representation.carlos: through storiesthe whole community and values ​​ofunon,


