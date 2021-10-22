Amber Heard appears behind the scenes of ‘Aquaman 2’, and that’s how they reacted on social media! | Films

Liliana carmona

The movie ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ opens in December 2022

DCFandome 2021 became a trend by presenting exclusive previews of upcoming DC Comics projects, both movies, series, video games and cartoons, but certainly behind the scenes of ‘Aquaman and the lost kingdom’ is giving something to talk about in networks thanks to one of its protagonists.

The clip showed interviews with James Wan, the director, and Jason Momoa, who will play Aquaman again, but for a couple of seconds a sequence of Amber heard like Mera.









Despite the media scandal that caused her divorce with Johnny Depp, The actress continued her contract with Warner Bros., which was not to the liking of many fans and they made it known on social networks, especially on Twitter.

No rudeness!

Some recalled the scandal with their ex-husband.

Who else thinks the same?

While others were happy to see her.

When is ‘Aquaman 2’ released?

The film starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Indya Moore and Temuera Morrison It will be released in theaters on December 16, 2022.