Alec Baldwin accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins: that’s how she was – People – Culture

Halyna hutchins, 42, died after the actor Alec baldwin shot him with a gun while filming the new movie ‘Rust’ in New Mexico. The woman was transferred to the Hospital of the University of New Mexico and there they declared her death.

The event took place at the Bonanza Creek ranch that served as a film set. The utility weapon also hit the film’s director Joel Souza, but he only suffered a few injuries.

Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer who died in a tragic incident during a production. Photo: Instagram: @halynahutchins

This is the story of the woman killed by accident.

Hutchins born in Ukraine and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, according to his website. “Surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines,” she wrote.

She earned a BA in International Journalism from the Kiev National University in Ukraine and previously worked as an investigative journalist on British documentary productions in Europe.

The woman acted as cinematographer during the recording of the movie Rust. In 2015 she had graduated from the American Fil Institute, in Los Angeles, and in 2019 she was named a ‘rising star’ for her performance in various productions, according to the portal that bears her name.

It also won the English Riviera Film Festival jury award for best cinematography for the short film Treacle in 2019, according to IMDb.

In addition, he participated in other important film productions such as “Archenemy” (2020) and “Blindfire” (2020) that won the award for Best Crime Drama at the Houston International Film Festival, 2020.

Her colleague Sidra Smith claimed that Hutchins was married with a son.

His colleagues say goodbye

Faced with the fatal accident, several colleagues from the film industry have sent a farewell message to Halyna Hutchins.

Joe manganiello, actor and husband of Sofía Vergara, was one of the first to speak. “An incredible talent and a great person. I can’t believe this can happen today,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible talent & great person. I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to her family pic.twitter.com/W479ch56Js – JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) October 22, 2021

Casting director Sidra Smith told her: “This breaks my heart to pieces. We talked on her way to shoot this movie (Rust). She was so happy and I was so happy for her” –









“I’m very sad to have lost Halyna. And very infuriated that this could happen on a set,” said Adam Egypt Mortimer, director of ‘Archenemy’, where they worked together.

I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0 – Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021

“Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood called the incident “devastating news.”

Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family. – Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021

The director of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, James Gunn, He assured that his “heart is moved” by the family of the director of photography.

My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets. I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 22, 2021

Also the scriptwriter Christopher Robert Cargill, recognized for the movie ‘Sinister’, added to the messages. “It is not only a tragic loss for the cinema, but also for many of you that I know who worked with her,” she wrote on Twitter.

I loved Halyna Hutchins’ work so much. It’s not only a tragic loss for cinema but to so many of you I know who worked with her. You and her family are all in my thoughts tonight. I’m heartbroken for you all. – C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) October 22, 2021

The Conservatory of the American Film Institute, where Hutchins studied, said that “words cannot capture loss.”

As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community. At AFI, we pledge to see that Halyna Hutchins will live on in the spirit of all who strive to see their dreams realized in stories well told. pic.twitter.com/zhZphl81Us – AFI Conservatory (@AFIConservatory) October 22, 2021

