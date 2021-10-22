After getting rid of her father, they catch Britney Spears trying to buy Jeffree Star’s mansion

Singer Britney Spears, 39 years old and who a few weeks ago he was finally able to free himself from his father’s invasive custody, was captured by the lens of the paparazzi, while touring the Hidden Hills neighborhood with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

According to various media, led by the New York Post, the couple’s walk was not like any other, by ensuring that they were seen visiting houses for sale, which suggests that they would be in search of their next love nest and it is that the interpreter got tired of being spied on by her extutor.

Among the residences they visited is the emblematic mansion of youtuber Jeffree Star, whose market price is $16.5 million dollars, although initially he sought to sell it up to $ 20 million dollars.

Built in 2007, the imposing residence, built in a French architectural style, measures 19,549 square feet, with seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.









It also has a lobby with stairs, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, TV room, family room, office, library, study, games room, two-story gym, spa, massage room, massage room. underground cinema, wine cellar, tasting room, garage for 10 vehicles, among other rooms.

The kitchen is quite spacious and open. It is equipped with a brown cupboard, with high-end appliances and with two islands, which can be used to prepare food or as a breakfast area.

Outside, in its 2.82 acres of land, the mansion has extensive green areas, two guest houses, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, a jacuzzi, a pergola, a barbecue area, among other amenities.

In addition to standing out for its facilities and its location, the house also stands out for its privacy, since it is located at the end of a dead end, so there are few curious people who can access there.

To see more images of what could be the new home of Britney Spears, click here.

