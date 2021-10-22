A young man related to the Ariana Grande concert attack was arrested

“Four years have passed since that atrocity occurred, but our dedication to pursue each of the lines of investigation is unwavering,” added Barraclough, who stressed that his goal is “to provide answers to those who justly deserve them.”

London.- The British police reported this Friday of the arrest of a 24-year-old at Manchester airport (northern England) allegedly related to the attack that in 2017 killed 22 people and left about a thousand injured after a concert by the American Ariana Grande.

The man, a resident of Fallowfield, a southern suburb of the English city, was arrested today on suspicion of “participating in the preparation of terrorist acts or helping others to prepare them” when he was returning from a trip.









British police “remain firmly committed to establishing the truth about the circumstances of the Manchester Arena terrorist attack,” Simon Barraclough, head of the investigation into the suicide attack by Salman Abedi, 22, said in a statement.

“Four years have passed since that atrocity occurred, but our dedication to pursue each of the lines of investigation is unwavering,” added Barraclough, who stressed that his goal is “to provide answers to those who justly deserve them.”

In December 2020, Hashem Abedi, the suicide bomber’s brother, was sentenced to 55 years in prison by a British court for helping to plan the massacre.

Another of his brothers, Ismail Abedi, left the United Kingdom and did not appear this week in a court that was going to question him about the radicalization process of Hashem and Salman, although British media have revealed that it is not believed that he was arrested this Friday be Ismail.