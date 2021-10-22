a makeup artist, a brand and DIY touch-ups

Huge green eyes and red hair. At a glance, it is easy not only to recognize Emily Blunt, but to remember her in that role that opened the doors to international fame, that of the ruthless secretary of Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. Fifteen years later, the British actress has learned how to take wise beauty lessons from her namesake, such as that red hair is the perfect color to highlight your look And he has managed to leave other stylistic errors along the way, and it is that he has never made smokey eyes in dark tones again … Did the character mark you so much?

The same philosophy that Emily applies in her professional career translates it to her image: 1. If something works for you, don’t change it; 2. Everything stays at home; 3. Alternate large firms with more personal projects. Three pillars that perfectly summarize its relationship with aesthetics and that, accompanied by other ‘Blunt tricks’, they have created their unique style, proof of the aesthetic touches of which the actress herself has confessed that they do not have the same pressure on her as on other professional colleagues.

1. Don’t change what works for you

Since the beginning of her career, Emily Blunt has always had very fair skin, without a trace of tan, but also no blemishes or any other type of sun damage. When the actress walks through the streets of Los Angeles, where she resides with her husband, John Krasinski, she always does so with sunglasses, sunscreen and hat if the occasion allows it. In the 2000s, the English woman’s skin tone it was far from the trends of the moment that rewarded tanned skin, either with the help of the sun’s rays, UVA or with self-tanners.

From both her walks away from the spotlight and her shows on the red carpet, we have also confirmed that another of her most common confessions is true: hydration is vital. Almost as common as finding snapshots of the actress retouching her makeup, is seeing her with a water bottle in hand. The year that Fijian mineral water bottles became the star accessory at the Oscars, Emily repeatedly renewed hers. You have to stay hydrated inside and out.

But without a doubt her most ironclad and unalterable beauty trick is not to change makeup artist. Jenn streicher She has been taking care of absolutely all her looks for years. The American was responsible for bringing clarity to Emily’s gaze, introducing champagne shadows, in addition to highlighters, very natural lipsticks or much more colorful and daring makeup. Jenn refreshed and brightened up Emily Blunt’s makeup.

2. Do it yourself

You always put all your trust in your makeup artist; however, she retouches her makeup herself during the big galas and even on the set. The same lift your eyes with a good layer of mascara that is dedicated to her favorite touch-up: lipstick. Whether on the carpet or sitting in the Streicher makeup chair, lip territory is uniquely and exclusively from Blunt.

Many makeup artists let their clients paint their water line or apply mascara; However, lipstick is a somewhat more complex subject, more in the time of overlip and multilayer in which we live. Thanks to the many videos that the makeup artist publishes of her friend and client, we have discovered, for example, that the subtle but indelible lipstick that Emily uses is nothing more than a lipstick. Its greater adherence and pigmentation make it last and last …









3. Loyalty to a brand

Specifically, Westman Atelier. The cosmetics brand created by the Swedish Gucci westman, based in Los Angeles, is not only the only one that the makeup artist uses to do the actress but there is even a line created by Emily Blunt herself. Its popularity comes from its creamy, easy-to-apply, stick-format formulas. With one stroke directly on the skin and a few strokes to blend, the result is a very juicy and luminous skin, with a very subtle pigmentation. In Emily’s signature makeup there is no lack of foundation Vital Skin€ 72 at Isolee, a stick makeup that acts as a hydration booster that plumps up the skin.

The subtle tone of the cheeks, always rosy with a very diffuse iridescent shine, is achieved with the Super Loaded Tint Highlight Rose, € 80 at Isolee.

Not to forget Emily’s favorite step, applying lipstick in this case, the Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm, € 40 at Isolee.

The final trick (from Kate Middleton)

In case the mix of hydration, protection against the sun’s rays, resorting to a single cosmetic brand, trusting the same makeup artist for years and retouching her makeup herself did not explain the success of the actress’s beauty, when we talk about the Emily Blunt’s beauty tricks too we have to mention her hair. Early in her career, an intense cold redhead took over her natural, light brown hair. It went through the most chocolate brown in Hollywood and had a couple of seasons of platinum blonde.

But her true Achilles heel is in her hairstyles, specifically in those collected with braids. Contemporary and compatriot of Kate Middleton, Emily never misses the opportunity to fuse French, Dutch, fishtail braids, finer, thicker and hundreds of combinations to create highly polished looks where all hair is controlled. The result is always very chic and with a certain retro 1940s air. Like the Duchess of Cambridge, Emily has found the icing on the cake for her looks and does not give up even if she is thousands of miles from her native England.

Finally, and to understand why Emily Blunt breaks with all the aesthetic fashions of her generation, you just have to remember one of those maxims that she shares whenever she can: “Love your imperfections and highlight them”.