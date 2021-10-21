Zendaya reveals her connection to Andrew Garfield

MADRID, Oct 17 (CulturaOcio) –

It seems that Zendaya was predestined to participate in the Spider-Man universe. The actress has revealed that she went to the cinema to see ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, starring Andrew Garfield, on their first date, when he was just 16 years old. An omen that the interpreter would become one of the protagonists of an installment of Spider-Man, although she confesses that “never” would have imagined something like this.

The actress has yet to get back into the skin of MJ in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and he has shared that moment of nostalgia, which coincided when he had just become a Disney star thanks to the success on television of the series ‘Shake It Up’.









“No, definitely not [hubiera imaginado protagonizar una película del Hombre Araña]. In fact, I went to see Spider-Man on my first date, when I was 16 years old.. The version with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone“, the actress has declared in an interview for InStyle.

Although the Marvelite fandom is eager to see how Zendaya handles herself in the multiverse in ‘No Way Home’, the actress has not stopped being in other projects. After winning the Emmy last year for ‘Euphoria’, the actress has been very focused on the cinema, after releasing ‘Malcolm and Marie’ and ‘Space Jam: New Legends’ and succeed at the international box office with ‘Dune’.