Will Smith, lose weight and motivational training

Will Smith continue your journey. You already know that the actor, elevated to a cultural icon for 3 decades and that this year has turned 53, decided to confront himself (and his body) in May, when he published a photo on Instagram not in very good shape. Shirtless under his open hoodie, he looked anything but an international movie star; Kind of like a middle-aged guy enjoying a few beers outside, maybe while throwing some horseshoes and tending the grill. Even when he declared in the caption: “I am in the worst shape of my life”, and his 55 million followers supported him to turn it around. Said and done: since then, it was decided to lose weight, and give us motivation in the gym with each training…

That was just the beginning, as Smith shared more photos in slouchy underwear. Honesty about his body became a “before” image, and Smith announced that he would be back in shape as an action star, with a YouTube documentary on his progress.

Since then, we’ve been able to see what it takes to get Smith in shape for his upcoming action roles, especially in ‘Bright 2’ and ‘Bad Boys 4’. That involves squats, leg press exercises, dumbbell rows and shoulder press exercises, with leg stretches, and even 3D scanning your body to see how you improve. (This is probably not necessary for most people.)









If you’re wondering what kind of mental foray Smith has been on during his project, he shared a bit of his insight on this as well, on a TikTok posted this past Sunday. It begins with him in his bed, presumably enjoying a lazy Sunday, only to remember that, according to the caption, “Sundays are not an excuse to rest.” (It’s worth noting that even movie stars need recovery time, but not now.) The Prince of Bel Air star quickly jumps out of bed, punctuating a workout with a set-up of squats, presses, jumps, and so on. It doesn’t look like he’s exactly having fun, but he’s certainly not resting … Pure motivation!

