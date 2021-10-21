Will he face Keanu Reeves? Mel Gibson joins the ‘John Wick’ franchise

The saga of ‘John Wick’ has had a great reception from the public, consolidating the actor Keanu reeves as an action star, so a sequel is on the horizon that is not expected to be the last installment, but we will not only have movies, since a spin-off series is being worked on and little by little the first details and this day it was confirmed that we will see Mel Gibson on ‘The Continental’, a series being prepared by Lionsgate TV and Starz.

The saga of ‘John Wick’ started in 2014 with the film of the same name and was well received by the public and critics, so there were two more sequels in 2017 and 2019, in addition, a spin-off of this universe is being worked on given the great results of this saga, while the fourth installment had to go through its premiere date as a result of the current Covid-19 pandemic, but it is currently in the production phase.

This day it was announced that it joins Mel Gibson in ‘The Continental’, a series that will focus on the origin of the famous hotel where the different murderers stay and the protagonist of ‘Mortal Weapon’ will play the character named Cormac, although the importance that it will have within the series that will be located in the 70s is still unknown, so we will not see Keanu Reeves in this production.









Despite having a long career as an actor and as a director, Mel Gibson has not been exempt from scandals, since he has been singled out for domestic violence and recently singled out for his anti-Semitic and homophobic words, despite this, the actor he is still very active in show business.