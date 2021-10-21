Why did Cameron Díaz withdraw from the seventh art?

There is no doubt that Cameron Díaz was one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood during the two decades that she worked for the big screen. Since he had an important role in La Máscara (1994), Díaz became one of the most sought after personalities for romantic comedy films.

In addition, his strong performances in films such as Do you want to be John Malkovich? (1999) and Gangs of New York (2002), earned him Golden Globe nominations, they specify from the specialized page LateNightStreaming.

However, since 2014 he has not participated in any feature film again. Many have wondered why this superstar has turned away from Hollywood, even though she was repeatedly singled out as one of the most talented and highest paid actresses in the industry.

Apparently, the answer would be in his need to establish a peaceful family life outside the show. It should be remembered that in January 2015 the marriage between Cameron Díaz and the musician Benji Madden (member of Good Charlotte) was made public. Soon after, the actress announced that she had had a daughter through a surrogate. Then, she announced that she wanted to dedicate herself fully to raising her little girl and that, therefore, she would abandon acting.









However, during his indefinite retirement, Díaz has become involved in other industries. For example, it has teamed up with businesswoman Katherine Power to create a line of wines alongside the traditional Catalan winery Can RàfolsdelsCaus. Avaline is the brand that she now promotes, ensuring that they are wines that follow sustainable and ecological criteria.

The California-born actress explained that she feels quite comfortable with the activities related to her entrepreneurship. “I decided I wanted a job that I could do from home,” he said in an interview for the Hart to Heart program.

Indeed, Cameron has shown that she is very involved with this facet. This can be verified on his Instagram account, where he usually uploads videos and photographs where he appears touring the vineyards and learning how to work in the fields.

Away from the cameras, Cameron Díaz has also focused on motivational writing. Already in 2013, in collaboration with Sandra Bark, Díaz had published Love Your Body: The Power, The Strength and The Science to Achieve a Wonderful and Healthy Body. After her retirement, the actress did not neglect this area and published The Longevity Book in 2016.

Cameron Díaz has stressed that, for now, he does not plan to return to Hollywood. In the meantime, she will continue to be immersed in her family life and her businesses, which are giving her more than great satisfaction.