What was done: Matt Damon’s unusual makeover

Talented, versatile, charismatic and beautiful. Matt Damon stands for success in the ever-complex industry of Hollywood and with his prolific career he has managed to build a direct bridge with millions of viewers and garner fans in all latitudes of the planet.

The protagonist of hundreds of tanks, renowned and blockbuster films, was encouraged to confess a peculiar and home situation that occurred during the pandemic. An action that directly influenced his look, his appearance, an edge so decisive for the members of this world of entertainment as inspected and monitored as American celebrities.

It turns out that the good of Matt He was in Ireland at the time that the coronavirus broke out with force around the world. Immersed in these lands on the occasion of the filming of a film with historical dyes, Damon chose to remain secluded with his family in that European country.

In this context of isolation, the actor’s daughters Stella (10 years old), Gia (13), Isabella (15) and Alexia (22) felt the desire to play with their father and give free rein to creativity, for which they used him as guinea pigs. So they launched into an extreme haircut.

The little girls took the scissors, razors, and tinctures to undergo Matt with a style very dissimilar to the usual one and they designed a mohawk crest, to which they added the furious red color. Thus, the actor was left with a very particular hair.









Well, if this happened in the bosom of privacy, how did it reach public opinion. Damon visited the living room of the tremendous Jimmy Fallon, in the company of Ben affleck. In that talk the topic came up and the actor himself confessed: “I let the girls dye my hair red. It was basically his art project. Of course, it was clear that we weren’t going to go back to work. “

In that relaxed, and fun, talk jumped Ben to comment: “There is nothing children like more than humiliating their parents.” Then, Damon He added more details: “They decided I needed a crest, so they made it. It looked like a rooster ”.

The late night production obtained the photographic document and exhibited it on the air, so the fans could see the result of the radical change of look of Matt. Not bad, could be an option.

