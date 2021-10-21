What to watch on TV today? Saturday October 16, 2021 | TV

13.50 / Sundance

‘Professor Lazhar’

Monsieur Lazhar. Canada, 2011 (95 minutes). Director: Philippe Falardeau. Cast: Mohamed Fellag, Sophie Nélisse, Émilen Néron.

Tolerance, communion between cultures and the value of teaching work are the foundations of this remarkable film, which paints the portrait of a hard-working teacher with surprising naturalness, as well as launching an honest proclamation in favor of the work of the educational community. Professor Lazhar It also raises interesting questions, such as those that refer to the difference between teaching and educating. An example of committed cinema, with an apparently slight line, but with deep convictions.

16.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The Godfather II’

The Godfather: Part Two. USA, 1974 (198 minutes). Director: Francis Ford Coppola. Cast: Al Pacino, Robert de Niro, Diane Keaton, Robert Duvall.

Two years after The Godfather, A monumental film that, in addition, closed its narrative framework in an impeccable way, Coppola once again immersed himself within the Corleone family. His courage led him to achieve a perfect second installment, almost endless, as majestic as it was abrasive. Coppola divides his film into two parallel stories: the first travels to the past to show the origin of the family in New York at the beginning of the century, where Robert de Niro plays, in his youth, the patriarch Vito; the second tells how Michael Corleone is crowned head of the clan and begins his journey towards moral disintegration. A movie feast, as well as a tragic and harrowing descent into hell.

18.00 / AMC

‘Tea with Mussolini’

UK-Italy, 1999 (110 minutes). Director: Franco Zeffirelli. Performers: Cher, Joan Plowright, Judi Dench, Vanessa Redgrave, Maggie Smith.

An endearing and melancholic portrait of a group of women in interwar Florence, exquisitely filmed by Zeffirelli, adding autobiographical memories to the story. Its characters move between comedy and drama and the film is sustained in a peaceful narrative framework.

19.50 / Neox

‘Little Warriors’

Small Soldiers. USA, 1998 (105 minutes). Director: Joe Dante. Performers: Gregory Smith, Jay Mohr, Kirsten Dunst.

Joe Dante’s movies always offer a sour look at American society. In this case, the fantastic story of some sophisticated toys that rebel against their owners serves the filmmaker to parody various film classics with some skill and produce a rather corrosive satire. Guaranteed entertainment.

21.00 / The Sixth

‘laSexta noche’ receives José Luis Martínez Almeida

José Yélamo and Verónica Sanz take charge, one more week, of the Sixth night. On this occasion, the program will receive the mayor of Madrid and national spokesperson for the PP, José Luis Martínez Almeida, who will answer all questions about current politics. The singer Miguel Ríos, who will talk about his latest album, and the journalist Ana Pastor, who will reveal the details of the last season of Where were you then?

21.30 / The 1

Life under the volcano of La Palma

Space Weekly report open its contents with the report Live under the volcano which shows, one month after the beginning of the Cumbre Vieja eruption, how the inhabitants of the island of La Palma live with 10% of its surface affected. Later, Art in the villages shows municipalities that have opted for art as the engine of regeneration of emptied Spain.









22.00 / AXN White

‘Malcolm X’

United States, 1992 (190 minutes). Director: Spike Lee. Performers: Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett, Spike Lee, Albert Hall.

Since its inception in the eighties with films as overwhelming as Do what you have to, Spike Lee has alternated more and less successful works, but in all of them beats the pulse of a combative and angry author. In 1992 he managed to carry out one of his most desired projects, the portrait of the figure of the black radical leader Malcolm X. Lee throws the viewer a furious story that shows the best of his cinema, with a staging at the same time tense and meticulous, and draws from the nondescript Denzel Washington the best performance of his career.

23.45 / TCM

‘Jo, what a night!’

After Hours. USA, 1985 (93 minutes). Director: Martin Scorsese. Performers: Griffin Dunne, Rosanna Arquette.

Scorsese doing a comedy? Yes, but in his own way, waving sarcasm. This film, with a foolish Spanish title, is a prodigy of intensity, adrenaline and debauchery wrapped in images that are so stylized and wild at the same time; it also delivers a lesson in sense of rhythm, which grows into exasperation. The dangers of going on a blind date haunt a poor executive who descends into the hells of a night in the Bronx, in a New York that is as metaphorical as it is deranged (he will even come across Cheech and Chong). And all for not having change on hand.

23.50 / # 0

‘Rebel without a cause’

Rebel Without a Cause. USA, 1955 (106 minutes). Director: Nicholas Ray. Performers: James Dean, Natalie Wood, Sal Mineo.

Nicholas Ray’s condition as a virulent filmmaker and always against the tide was made clear in masterpieces such as Knock on any door, Chicago 1930s or Johnny Guitar. His name should bring hundreds of allegedly bold filmmakers to their knees. On few occasions did Ray’s cinema reach the level of emotional tear as in Rebel without a cause, portrait of a group of young people under a halo of doom, faced with a stagnant society and shaken by ups and downs of hope and frustration.

23.50 / The 2

‘Thematic night’ denounces the adulteration of food

Space The thematic night focuses on World Food Day and airs two documentaries. Food fraud, an organized crime? focuses on organized criminal networks working to break into food supply chains and making the list of adulterated foods endless. Later, Allergies, immune paranoia, discusses how allergy sufferers should shop with caution.

23.55 / Syfy

‘Abyss’

The Abyss. United States, 1989 (130 minutes). Director: James Cameron. Performers: Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Michael Biehn.

True to his obsession with technology in the cinema, and twenty years before filming Avatar, James Cameron had already revolutionized the world of special effects with Abyss. A sweeping underwater adventure, in which Cameron overturned a suffocating sense of staging to relate the rescue of a sunken nuclear submarine. A filmic journey between nightmare and magic that attenuates the maudlin elements of the story to enhance a solid portrait of characters on the edge.

