What Happened to Jack Nicholson? A retreat between rumors and a new star appearance

To talk about Jack Nicholson is to talk about one of the most respected and influential actors in the history of cinema. With twelve Oscar nominations behind him and three statuettes to his credit, the 84-year-old actor can boast a long and successful career that includes memorable performances in iconic films.

Easy Rider (1969), Chinatown (1974), Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus (1975), The Shining (1980), The strength of affection (1983), The Honor of the Prizzi (1985), Batman (1989), Better … Impossible (1997) or The Departed (2002)Among other films, they give a good example of his versatility as an actor and his undeniable legacy.

After more than 50 years of career, he decided to step aside and withdraw from the media spotlight in 2010 after the premiere of ‘How do you know if …?’. He never officially announced his retirement and at some point it has been speculated with his return, although the actor assured shortly after disappearing from the map that he no longer felt the necessary motivation.

“The other day I thought that I’ve been working almost half the time in the history of cinema. We are a little over 100 years old and I’ve been around for over 50. Falling into that shocked me. I am a hard worker, I get tired sometimes but I am lucky that when I want to rest, I rest ”, Nicholson assured El País in 2008.

Therefore, when the version about that their withdrawal is due to alleged physical and even mental problems, his closest environment rushes out to deny them. No. Jack Nicholson has given absolutely everything for the profession and does not feel the need to get back in front of the camera.

“The passage of time affects you, it undermines certain abilities. You can’t choose it. It is not that I have gotten worse, it is that life has taken things away from me and precisely because of that, I have improved others. I don’t want to be topical, but I’m a bit of a chameleon. What you see of me in the movies is not what I am. My life serves me for work, but it is not my life that the characters I play reflect. People should not know the true nature of the actors, if they think they know you it is worse for your work, “he added.









Enlarge Jack Nicholson, at the start of the new NBA season. KEVORK DJANSEZIAN AFP

Because, when he decides to come out of hiding, he immediately becomes news. After almost two years disappeared, the actor was seen in his privileged seat at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to enjoy one of his passions: the Lakers. Less and less is lavished, but at least it serves to verify that Jack Nicholson is still at the foot of the canyon. Even if it’s just to enjoy life. That is not little.