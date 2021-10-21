“We all seek the truth” – Nueva Mujer

Following the explosive events of last season, the award-winning Apple TV series The Morning Show returned with Alex Levy, brilliantly played by Jennifer Aniston, and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) continuing the fight in the newsroom around #MeToo, COVID-19 and other topics. Metro spoke to the 52-year-old actress and producer to find out more.

Q: Does the show feel the waves of #MeToo and COVID-19 in the writers room?

– It takes a lot of twists and turns and we’re basically dealing with a lot of repercussions from what the first season gave us. You see the struggles, the outcasts, the culture of cancellation. Everyone walks with their own guilt for what they have allowed or not allowed to happen. There’s a lot of self-wreckage and it definitely gets racy. It was fun creating a new show in real time as we watched the world learn a new normal and hope to portray it as honestly as possible. So it was a lot of responsibility, but exciting at the same time.

Q: What is special about this program?

– We tackle problems head-on and air conversations that take place behind closed doors; the conversations that people don’t feel like they can say out loud because they will immediately be marginalized. I think we portray more the gray areas rather than the black and white that the world can sometimes put on people.

Jennifer Aniston, The morning show Jennifer Aniston in The morning show (Erin Simkin / Courtesy)

Q: Tell us about your experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

– It affected me a lot and I think Reese too. We had already shot the first part of the series before the pandemic and then we closed it and the series was rewritten to incorporate COVID-19. So doing the series and creating it while we were in a pandemic, keeping all the protocols and having endless Zoom meetings with our amazing epidemiology team, it was a lot. The main thing was everyone’s safety. It took a while to adapt and then, like everything else, it became very normal. Hopefully it won’t be normal for much longer. But we got through it and I think we put on a really good show.

Q: Many things are changing in our society and in Hollywood.

– I believe that in our culture there has never been a moment of greater change. I think we are all human beings trying to understand it; We are all capable of terrible things and we are all capable of great things. I think this series addresses very well the culture of cancellation and the human cost of exiling people or condemning them for one thing they did in their life, because nobody is perfect.

Q: You, like your character, have suffered from the tabloid media and the paparazzi.

– I think journalism has changed a lot in the last five years with the appearance of social networks, misinformation and politicized news. I think it is very difficult for the public to find the truth. We all seek the truth. Before there was a universally accepted truth and now there are a thousand different ways to consume the news.

Q: Are the new generations more frank?

– Of course. The generation gap with the news is very interesting, especially the way we explore it this season. With children, it is so black and white and that is wrong. The morning news used to be a safe place to go, and we felt like the world wasn’t going to implode today. But in recent years, you can’t even break the news anymore because everyone sneaks into your drawers. Its alot. Everybody is looking for blood.

Q: Season 2 tells us that success and fame have a price.

– I agree 100%. There is a cost, but you can also be the driver of what that cost is eventually. The cost is actually that you can’t do the things you could do before, but you find a way around it. You expose yourself as an artist and you’re out there for people, so it’s become a sport for people to decide how they feel about a different person this week or the next, or what they said or if something was said outside of context. It is much more than a simple “we are going to perform for you and entertain you.”

Q: This new season covers difficult terrain.

– I do not think it is difficult, but it is the truth. Things like systemic racism in the media industry, homophobia, sexism, age discrimination … they are all significant. And doing the show was more of a question of how to allocate time to each of the different topics that are on people’s minds right now. We are in a cultural reckoning and people feel really comfortable expressing it. People are really interested in hearing it. And people are very appreciative of talking about a taboo subject and saying the unspeakable or the thinkable. It’s a relief for the audience to say, “Oh that’s me! I feel like this”. There are other people who think those things. Because, again, it’s not that black or white.

Q: Do you like your alter ego, Alex Levy?

– I love Alex’s absolute ability to be professional one moment and lose his mind uncontrollably the next. It is a human pendulum.

The morning show Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon (Courtesy)

FOLLOWING THE NUMBERS

22 October is the date on which the last episode of the new season will premiere.