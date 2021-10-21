Vin Diesel reappears with surprising ‘dad bod’

Diesel He confessed that, to rest completely happy, he puts aside the strict diet he undergoes while filming. The protagonist of the saga Fast and the furious He went further and also spoke of the criticism he has received for his appearance.

Vin He said he has been able to ignore the malicious comments and some very cruel because in the past his physique has received all kinds of praise and he is sure of one thing: “I have had the best body in New York City for decades.”

Vin Diesel spent a very relaxed Saturday in the company of Paloma Jiménez, Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego.

(Backgrid UK / The Grosby Group)



Diesel He is one of the men who takes care of his physique the most because his image is directly associated with action roles, but he also gives himself the opportunity to enjoy life outside the set and forgets the worry of following a balanced diet, this always may your next film project be far off.









Gaining a few kilos to later regain his “figure of steel” is not new for Vin, who since 2015 spoke about the subject in an interview for the magazine Complex, in which he explained that it is “as if the dad bod went viral. Really? I mean: a) I don’t have to be in front of the camera for a couple of months and B) I really am a dad.

“I’m fine because I’ve had the best body in New York City for decades. I don’t lose self-esteem there. I sing on Facebook. You can’t get more dangerous than that, can you? I was a bully at 17. sometimes I do big papers, “he added Diesel.