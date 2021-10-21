Vin Diesel announces the title of ‘Fast 10’ by shaving his son’s head

The saga Fast is unstoppable. The ninth installment has broken all records in the pandemic, raising more than 700 million dollars in the middle of a rather complicated film market. Starring Vin Diesel, will have a new sequel to 2023, although his title was unknown to date. How has it been revealed or advertised? Then on the head of Diesel’s son, who has been shaved for the occasion. Yes, how are you reading.

Fast 10 be titled Fast x

How they tell us in Cinemana, Vin Diesel takes promotion very seriously. Active on social networks, the actor has published the entire tour that has been carried out for the ninth installment, with cuts, clips and interviews of all kinds, and has not hesitated to show his son with the new logo and name of the sequel with a daring haircut.

Good old Vincent Sinclair, son of Vin Diesel, proudly showed a good razor shave that highlighted the title of the new installment of the saga Fast: FX. OR Fast x. The last great chapter of Fast & furious embrace the roman numerals To conclude, something that Vin Diesel himself has explained in more detail. “The emotion is real The emotions are strong. Haha. I hope someone perseveres in this multigenerational saga,” said the actor himself, who plays Dom Toretto in a saga that does not stop growing and branching out. “The 10 is a divine number. It signifies the return to the unit, the fusion between the being and the non-being. The number 10 denotes the culmination of a cycle”, concludes.









FX It will be divided into two parts, being the completion of one of the most powerful sagas in recent Hollywood. Considering Diesel’s words, it would not be surprising that it was a kind of point and followed, paving the way for a multigenerational handover with new characters, villains, stories and adventures. Vin Diesel himself has stated on more than one occasion that he knows exactly how to finish. The first of the deliveries of Fast x It will be released in 2023.