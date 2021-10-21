Vienna museums move to OnlyFans to circumvent censorship of nudity on social media

Paleolithic Venus, nudes by Egon Schiele or canvases by Modigliani, censored on social media. These works for over 18s from Viennese museums now find a second life on the platform OnlyFans, known for its sexually explicit content.

It is an ingenious move by the Austrian capital’s Tourist Office, which coordinated the initiative, to “open the debate on the role of algorithms and technological giants in art”the director of the center, Norbert Kettner, explains to the AFP news agency.

Launched in September, the account has attracted several hundred subscribers thanks to the recent media uproar, although this “bold” audacity is aimed primarily at defending “artistic freedom.”

The idea, Kettner says, arose from the “difficulties” encountered by museums “in their efforts to promote themselves on social media,” due to their very strict policies on nudity and the fight against pornography.

For example, the Venus of Willendorf, a statuette of a naked woman exhibited in the Museum of Natural History. “It is a symbolic fertility figure of almost 30,000 years old” and considered a masterpiece of Paleolithic art. Nevertheless, “Facebook has classified it as pornographic content!”exclaims Kettner.

“It is strange and even ridiculous that today nudity” is still the subject of controversy “, “when it should be natural,” abounds Klaus Pokorny, spokesman for the Leopold Museum.

Erotic representations of Schiele are frequently censored by social networks, as if nothing had changed a hundred years after the death of this great painter of Viennese modernism that caused a scandal.

In another popular place in Vienna, the Albertina museum, the paintings of the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani are considered too explicit.

“It forces and forces us to open an account at OnlyFans”Pokorny insists, since “the most famous international platforms such as TikTok, Facebook or Instagram do not accept our paintings.”

Thomas Schlesser, author of a book entitled Art versus censorship, judges “the initiative of quite intelligent”.

The subject goes beyond classical art, adds the head of the Tourist Office, who observes a “unconscious self-censorship of many young creators”, which cannot deprive themselves of the visibility offered by Facebook and other platforms.

The latter, often criticized for the automatic elimination of images, claim that their rules have evolved and present more “nuances” to make exceptions in terms of nudity in the case, for example, of art.

“They said they had made an effort,” says Olivier Ertzscheid, professor and researcher in Information Sciences at the University of Nantes. “But the reality is that when it comes to the representation of bodies (especially the female), nothing has really changedwhether or not it is an art form, “Ertzscheid says, referring to a” form of prudery or prudish marketing. “

Contacted by AFP, Facebook did not immediately respond.

In the meantime, Kettner hopes there will be talks on the matter moving forward, but there has been no rapprochement for now.

In addition, it unapologetically assumes the city’s association with the OnlyFans site, which has established itself over several years as an important destination for creators of paid erotic or pornographic content.

In search of a more respectable image, the platform with 150 million users now focuses on videos of cooking recipes, fitness or health tips.

“It is not a question of our success on social media, but a question of principle,” sums up Pokorny.

“It is like a war with other means; we fight for our rights, our freedom, against people who want to regulate our lives“, concludes the spokesman for the Leopold Museum.

