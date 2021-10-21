Very different: this is what Alexandra Daddario, Annabeth Chase looks like in “Percy Jackson”

Actress Alexandra Daddario, from a very young age is part of the entertainment industry. Although his international fame did not reach him, but after he played the character “Annabeth chase“, in the movie “Percy jackson and the thief of the lightning ”. The talented actress has a long history in fiction, which has given her significant opportunities today.

Since he was 15 years old, Alexandra she is a professional actress. His first job was in All My Children, where he participated in more than 43 episodes. That visibility led her to land other roles, as a supporting actress. Daddario had minor roles in: “Law and Order,” “The Sopranos” and “Nurse Jackie.”

In the cinema he was part of “The babysitters”, “The Attic” and “Pitch”. However, what catapulted his career internationally were the adventures he went through playing Annabeth chase in the two installments: “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” and “Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters.”

There, Alexandra she played the demigod’s best friend. Later, after her solid role as Annabeth, she was summoned by Hollywood mega-productions. Thus, the brunette participated in “Texas Chainsaw 3D, San Andreas”, alongside Dwayne Johnson. He was also on The Choice and on Baywatch. Where apparently he would have approached Zac Efron, with whom he was romantically linked later.









The actress has recently starred in Netflix productions such as When We First Met, where she shared a set with Adam DeVine. Furthermore, currently Alexandra daddario he filmed “Die in a Gunfight”, along with Diego Boneta, the protagonist of “Luis Miguel: The series”. With whom he has strengthened a friendship, which was captured on social networks, with very funny videos of the actress speaking Spanish.