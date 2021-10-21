Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg inject excitement into the trailer

Sony Pictures just released the first trailer for “Uncharted”, a film based on the video game saga created by Naughty dog. And from what you see from the previews, the movie starring Tom holland already promises to be one of the best film adaptations in the video game industry.

Although the history of film production has not yet been fully known, it is known that it will work to tell the origins of Nathan Drake, the protagonist of video games, and his adventure to find the treasure of the explorer Fernando de Magallanes.

The film will be directed by Ruben fleischer, who became known for his remarkable film “Welcome to Zombieland” in 2009. In addition to starring Tom Holland, the cast is also joined by Mark Wahlberg, as Nathan’s mentor Victor Sullivan, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer and Antonio Banderas as the apparent villain of the film.









It is worth noting that the recordings ended in October last year after visiting the last locations in Germany and Spain. The film will be released on February 18, 2022 in the United States.

