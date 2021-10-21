Tom Cruise reappears after viral photos of baseball game

The “Top Gun” star landed in Los Angeles on Wednesday after piloting his own plane. He then rode off the track on a red motorcycle while wearing a leather jacket.

Cruise, 59, was seen exiting the plane with a smile while sporting an unusual but less noticeably bloated profile.

Related news

The actor was dressed in a black sweater and a black baseball cap, perhaps to protect viewers from getting a glimpse of his new features.

Over the weekend, Cruise looked unrecognizable while attending a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants. He was joined by his 26-year-old son, Connor, whom he shares with his ex-wife. Nicole Kidman.

Photos of the star went viral, with some surmising that she had undergone plastic surgery.

“@TomCruise What have you done to your beautiful face? !!!! I was so disappointed when I saw you in the stands at the Dodgers game! STOP putting garbage in your face, please !!!! “begged a fan.









“What about the puffy squirrel cheeks?” another tweeted.

Others, however, defended Cruise, suggesting that his changing appearance was likely due to him getting older or even gaining weight.

Nonetheless, the “Risky Business” star has undoubtedly undergone a major transformation over the years, from different clothing styles to a changing face.