Three times Jennifer Aniston dazzled bob hair – New Woman

The Jennifer Aniston’s style has always been a reference for millions of peopleShe is not only one of the most admired women in show business for her talent, but also for the outfits she wears.

Since her portrayal of Rachel on the hit series Friends, the famous celebrity is an inspiration due to the authentic outfits and looks she wears to any occasion.

That is why heThe actress quickly became a fashion and style benchmark, not only did his performance dazzle millions of people, but his style was classified as one of the most influential.

Although several years have passed since the series ended, Aniston remains a woman at the forefront of fashion.

Style changes have been common throughout the actress’s career and all have been a hit with the fans.

For several years, she wore bob haircuts in style and proved that she is capable of wearing it in various ways.









Bob hair is becoming more and more fashionable and any woman can wear it if she selects the right style for your face type, as it is truly versatile and adaptable to any look.

This style is characterized by being short and with volume, in many cases with a gradient from the back to the front that makes it the perfect option for those women who always wanted to try a low look.

Jennifer Aniston dazzles with bob hair

Layered bob hair

The actress wore a bob with a lot of volume and waves, this gave an incredible look that works as a frame for her face.

This style allows for various hairstyles and a beautiful fringe.

Bob with lots of volume

She also looked amazing with a voluminous bob that reached down to her neck. This helped to show off a more stylized and elegant face.

Straight bob

On another occasion, the actress wore a very beautiful straight bob with fringe, as well as a striking blonde color effect.