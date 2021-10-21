This is Timothée Chalamet as the new Willy Wonka, from ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

Talk about Willy Wonka, the protagonist of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, is for many synonymous with Johnny Depp, the actor who gave life to this charismatic character in the film version of Tim Burton. Precisely since it is a role so associated with the actor for so many fans, the first image of Timothée Chalamet as the owner of the chocolate factory in the prequel to the film it has generated enormous anticipation. Although some images of the filming of Wonka, the title of the new feature film, has been the actor himself who has shared with his followers a photograph fully characterized as the iconic character. A publication with which he has generated all kinds of comparisons with the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

VIEW GALLERY





– Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet, another Hollywood couple giving themselves a second chance

Dressed in a top hat, maroon velvet coat and unmistakably Victorian style, the Oscar nominee for Call Me By Your Name has presented his version of the flamboyant Willy Wonka. At 25 years old and with a career full of successes behind him, especially during the last three years, Timothée Chalamet will be in charge of taking over from Johnny Depp. “The tension is terrible, I hope it lasts …”, wrote the actor next to the image of the new Charlie and the Chocolate Factory that has gone around the world. Interpretive challenge that joins others of his upcoming releases such as The French Chronicle by Wes Anderson or Dune, where he will share a cast with Zendaya.









– Timothée Chalamet, Hollywood heir and possible son-in-law to Johnny Deep

VIEW GALLERY





Directed by Paul King, Wonka is scheduled to premiere on March 17, 2023 And, although at the moment not many details are known about the plot of the film, the new movie will explore the character’s life before the famous chocolate factory opened. Past about which no further details were given in the previous installment beyond knowing that Willy Wonka had a childhood marked by a bad relationship with his father, a dentist by profession. A role for which sActors like Donald Glover, Ryan Gosling, Ezra Miller or Tom Holland were being considered., although finally it was Chalamet the chosen one. In addition to him, the cast includes Keegan Michael-Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and Olivia Colman.

On the other hand and despite the comparisons with Johnny Depp are practically inevitable as it is one of his most iconic performances, it should be remembered that the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean He has not been the only one who has given life to Willy Wonka throughout the history of cinema. Before, specifically in 1971, Gene Wilder played him in the adaptation of Mel Stuart’s novel.

– Freddie Highmore, the actor from ‘The Good Doctor’, has got married by surprise

– Johnny Depp vindicates himself by receiving the Donostia award in one of his worst professional moments







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this, subscribe to our newsletter here.