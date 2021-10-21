This is the worst advice Mila Kunis gave her daughter that Ashton Kutcher DID NOT accept!

The actress Mila Kunis has confessed her biggest ‘regret’ regarding the education that their children it means. The television star, who already generated an intense debate months ago by ensuring that he does not see it necessary for his children bathe daily, has now revealed that made a serious mistake advising little Wyatt, six years old, who hit back at a schoolmate who hadn’t been exactly nice to her.

In his last appearance in ‘Mom confessions‘, a program on the digital channel of Ellen DeGeneres, the one who was the protagonist of’That 70s Show‘, also the mother of Dimitri (4), explained that her daughter She came home one day visibly angry and disgusted after receiving a push that caused her to fall hard to the ground. Besides trying to comfort her, Mila did not hesitate to ask the girl if she had done the same with her rival, to which Wyatt he answered with a resounding ‘No!’









‘Well next time, you push her too, you say ‘No, thank you’, and you go on your way ‘, recommended Mila Kunis while provoking a gesture of surprise and disapproval on the part of her husband and the girl’s father, Ashton Kutcher, who did not take long to intervene in the conversation to cancel such tip. But Mila he insisted: ‘You have to stand up for yourself and tell him ‘No thanks’‘he repeated. ‘You don’t push her so she falls off a ladder, a swing or a slide, but on the ground. But you push her, ‘he told her with all the conviction in the world.