This is how Megan Fox turned everyone on at a Machine Gun Kelly show – E! Online Latino

The witness went on to describe, “They probably kissed for a minute. You can tell they feed off each other’s energy and he was very excited to have her there. It was adorable.”

After their moment full of hugs and kisses, the concert goer shares that MGK returned to the stage. However, according to the source, “his eyes were still on Megan.”

“She was vibrating the whole show, singing and dancing to each song,” adds the source. “She is truly his number one fan. Overall, it was a great concert and he referenced her a few other times on stage as well.”









Additionally, the source revealed that the rock star brought up another cheeky reference during the show – his and Megan’s recent joint interview on British GQ, in which one of his responses triggered a meme.

The two recalled how they met, curiously at a party of GQ, with the actress saying to the singer at the time, “You smell like grass.”

“He looked at me and said, ‘I’m marijuana,'” she recalled. “So I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.”

According to the concert goer, the musician found the humor in all of this, explaining, “MGK was on stage and was making fun of the ‘I Am Weed’ meme that was circulating, and he basically got hold of it and laughed.”