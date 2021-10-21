Thursday, October 21, 2021
HomeCelebrityThis is how Megan Fox turned everyone on at a Machine Gun...
Celebrity

This is how Megan Fox turned everyone on at a Machine Gun Kelly show – E! Online Latino

By Sonia Gupta
0
73




The witness went on to describe, “They probably kissed for a minute. You can tell they feed off each other’s energy and he was very excited to have her there. It was adorable.”

After their moment full of hugs and kisses, the concert goer shares that MGK returned to the stage. However, according to the source, “his eyes were still on Megan.”

“She was vibrating the whole show, singing and dancing to each song,” adds the source. “She is truly his number one fan. Overall, it was a great concert and he referenced her a few other times on stage as well.”




Additionally, the source revealed that the rock star brought up another cheeky reference during the show – his and Megan’s recent joint interview on British GQ, in which one of his responses triggered a meme.

The two recalled how they met, curiously at a party of GQ, with the actress saying to the singer at the time, “You smell like grass.”

“He looked at me and said, ‘I’m marijuana,'” she recalled. “So I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.”

According to the concert goer, the musician found the humor in all of this, explaining, “MGK was on stage and was making fun of the ‘I Am Weed’ meme that was circulating, and he basically got hold of it and laughed.”


Previous articleThe Oscars Museum to auction its first collection of NTF works
Next articleNot for a long time to get up early | The Herald of Mexico
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv