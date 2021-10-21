They met in a beach bar, they fell in love and they have been married for 16 years – Para Ti Magazine

They are married since 2005, after almost 5 years of dating. Today they are a solid Hollywood couple and with your love story you could write the script for a romantic comedy, since it was something that really happened by chance and without any premeditation.

Photo: IG

The salteña Luciana Barroso, then 24 years old, he was preparing to rebuild his life in the United States. She was recently divorced (from her first husband, Arbello Barroso, with whom she had a 4-year-old daughter, Alexia) and had gotten a job in a Miami bar as a waitress.

She came from a working family, her mother was a homemaker and her father, an insurance agent. She was raised by her grandmother after her parents divorced right after she was born. While during his school days he wanted becoming an artist, she studied to be a stewardess.

Photo: IG

She put some of her belongings in a suitcase and left ready to start over. What he least imagined was that, months after taking that plane, he would walk through the red carpets of the most incredible events in Hollywood hand in hand with a super star.

The man in question is none other than Matt Damon, who was roding the comedy Pegado a Ti with Eva Mendes on the beaches of Miami. Suddenly, a group of euphoric fans surrounded them, so he hid behind the bar of a bar, precisely, where Luciana worked. “She appeared, looked at me and asked: what are you doing here? “, he counted Matt Damon remembering that day in April 2003 when he met his wife, Luciana Barroso. That was not the first time they crossed paths, since she had attended the actors and technicians of the movie on more than one occasion.

Photo: IG

The actor refers to the first time he connected -with who his wife is today– on terms of a movie: “They say that something incredible happens to you when you meet the woman of your destiny, and so it was. I swear to God that Something indescribable happened to me. When I was in my twenties, I wondered if I would ever be able to settle down, but i found the right person and when i saw her it was like i was struck by lightning. Literally everything changed in my life. Now the possibility of being single is terrifying. My life is much easier thanks to my wife and my marriage. It all makes sense, “he later recalled during an interview.

Matt had risen to fame along with his friend Ben Affleck, when won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the film In search of destiny, which also starred in 1997.

Photo: IG

Always high-profile Affleck didn’t miss out on the big Hollywood releases (or the great off-screen romances), having dated stars like Gwyneth Paltrow or Jennifer Lopez, before marrying Jennifer Garner.









In the case of Damon, although he dated celebrities like Wynona Ryder or Penelope Cruz, it was a lot more discreet. Friends wreaked havoc at every party they attended, but the blonde was more inclined to fall in love and start a family, I was looking for a quieter life.

Photo: IG

After the movie crush, Matt and Luciana began to meet and made their relationship official a year later, when she walked alongside him on the red carpet at the premiere of Bourne Supremacy in Sydney, Australia.

Before long, too was with him during the filming in Rome of The new great scam, where they did not hide from the flashes and walked hand in hand through the tourist circuit of the Italian capital.

Photo: IG

It cThey got engaged in September 2005 and on December 9 of that same year they married. Their wedding was a matter of low profilel since the couple did not want media or magazine covers or celebrity guests. Instead, they exchanged rings at a private civil ceremony made in Manhattan.

The next year they enlarged the family: in 2006 Isabella was born; two years later, Gia Zavala, and in 2010, Stella. Matt also legally adopted Luciana’s daughter with her first husband.

Photo: IG

The family cultivate a low profile and are often seen together when they take vacations, although Luciana accompanies her husband to events and red carpets.

From time to time they arise rumors of a supposed millionaire divorce, but the truth is that they are always united and as a family. “You should be with the person you love as long as possible. Luciana is my other half. We have an agreement: I am never away from home for more than two weeks. I am a lucky guy. I live surrounded by beautiful women: my wife and my four daughters. I can’t have much time in the bathroom, but that is only a lesser evil, “said the actor who, in addition to being a full-time father, from the organization Water.org, fights against the lack of drinking water.

