These celebrities are Scorpios … we tell you their birthday

We are a few days away from the official start of the scorpio season, which happens between October 23 and November 22, so it’s time to celebrate celebrities who are Scorpios.

This is one of the least understood signs of the zodiac: although Scorpios have a reputation for being complicated and very emotional at the same time, they have many very creative traits (such as good water signs), so it is not surprising that several people famous are of this sign.

Horoscope: What does it mean to be a water sign?

Those who are born on these dates are much more interesting than you think. They are beings that have many sides to show and that although they do not open easily, once you achieve their friendship you have won a very special being.

Scorpios have intuition, charm, passion but be careful because they can be very proud. They are always in touch with the dark (and sensitive) side of their personality but they are strong and mysterious to strangers.

These celebrities are Scorpios

Several of the Scorpio celebrities fit this mold very well, since we identify them as super passionate, emotional and a little mysterious people. For example, Penn Badgley, Leo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Adam Driver, Winona Ryder and Kiernan Shipka, famous for roles that are in touch with their dark side.

There are also babes like Kris and Kendall Jenner, who as good Scorpios are identified by their taste for being in control and having a lot of professional success.









(Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for amfAR)

Ryan Reynolds – October 23

Drake – October 24

Ciara – October 25

Katy Perry – October 25

Frank Ocean – October 28

Julia Roberts – October 28

Winona Ryder – October 29

Willow Smith – October 31

Penn Badgley – November 1

Kendall Jenner – November 3

Kris Jenner – November 5

Emma Stone – November 6

Lorde – November 7

Kiernan Shipka – November 10

Leonardo DiCaprio – November 11

Ryan Gosling – November 12

Anne Hathaway – November 12

Shailene Woodley – November 15

Pete Davidson – November 16

Rachel McAdams – November 17

Adam Driver – November 19

Next: Three fall deco trends that you urgently need to incorporate into your home

Explore more at: Instyle.mx