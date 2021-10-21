Friday, October 22, 2021
HomeCelebrityThese celebrities are Scorpios ... we tell you their birthday
Celebrity

These celebrities are Scorpios … we tell you their birthday

By Hasan Sheikh
0
56




We are a few days away from the official start of the scorpio season, which happens between October 23 and November 22, so it’s time to celebrate celebrities who are Scorpios.

This is one of the least understood signs of the zodiac: although Scorpios have a reputation for being complicated and very emotional at the same time, they have many very creative traits (such as good water signs), so it is not surprising that several people famous are of this sign.

Horoscope: What does it mean to be a water sign?

Those who are born on these dates are much more interesting than you think. They are beings that have many sides to show and that although they do not open easily, once you achieve their friendship you have won a very special being.

Scorpios have intuition, charm, passion but be careful because they can be very proud. They are always in touch with the dark (and sensitive) side of their personality but they are strong and mysterious to strangers.

These celebrities are Scorpios

Several of the Scorpio celebrities fit this mold very well, since we identify them as super passionate, emotional and a little mysterious people. For example, Penn Badgley, Leo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Adam Driver, Winona Ryder and Kiernan Shipka, famous for roles that are in touch with their dark side.

There are also babes like Kris and Kendall Jenner, who as good Scorpios are identified by their taste for being in control and having a lot of professional success.




Scorpio celebrities
(Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for amfAR)
  • Ryan Reynolds – October 23
  • Drake – October 24
  • Ciara – October 25
  • Katy Perry – October 25
  • Frank Ocean – October 28
  • Julia Roberts – October 28
  • Winona Ryder – October 29
  • Willow Smith – October 31
  • Penn Badgley – November 1
  • Kendall Jenner – November 3
  • Kris Jenner – November 5
  • Emma Stone – November 6
  • Lorde – November 7
  • Kiernan Shipka – November 10
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – November 11
  • Ryan Gosling – November 12
  • Anne Hathaway – November 12
  • Shailene Woodley – November 15
  • Pete Davidson – November 16
  • Rachel McAdams – November 17
  • Adam Driver – November 19

Explore more at: Instyle.mx


Previous articleThe Last Duel Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Share Details Of Their Long-awaited Big Screen Reunion
Next articleLudacris (‘Fast and Furious’) openly talks about the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv