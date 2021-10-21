The times we’ve seen Alexandra Daddario in a red dress



Alexandra Daddario looks fantastic in red and she knows it. Photo Getty Images

By:

Drafting mui October 20, 2021 19:30 hs

Apparently to Alexandra daddario she loves the color red and knows that dresses in that color look great on her. There are already three occasions in which the actress of Baywatch She has worn red outfits at different events and galas. Today we graphically remember those moments.

The first time she was seen in a red dress, it was during the Los Angeles Film Festival in which a suggestive V-angle revealed quite a bit of its attributes. The second time the New Yorker wore an impeccable red suit, it was at the premiere of her film San Andreas, in which he shared the scene with Dwayne johnson.









Alexandra Daddario in her flashy red outfits. Photo Getty Images



The third time Alexandra daddario has been shown in movie galas in a red dress, it was at the world premiere of the hit series True detective from HBO Max, in which the celebrity had a special participation.

Gaining ground in acting

Alexandra daddario He began by advertising and sporadic appearances in series and low-budget movies. Her beauty and talent led her to co-star in the movie Percy jackson, which raised her to international fame.

Always striking and in red, much more. Photo Getty Images



Then more movies have come like San Andreas or Baywatch, with which he also achieved some success. His recent performance in the series HBO Max, The White Lotus, earned him recognition for his performance.

Alexandra daddario She has been growing as an actress, showing that she is for much bigger things in her next projects. More serious and more developed roles are now being chosen by this beautiful actress.

