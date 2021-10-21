the thousand faces of Ryan Gosling

It is possible that some discovered Ryan Gosling with the mythical and tearful ‘Noa’s diary’ but he still had a long way to go (artistic and physical) to become the great seducer of films like ‘La La Land’ or the very funny ‘Crazy stupid love’. Along the way, a good handful of pieces that have shaped the renowned actor that he is today, but that have also helped to build that image of a 21st century dandy that some have dubbed “the perfect Hollywood boy.”

Restless, very active and always ready to embark on new adventures (interpret, compose, produce, write…) the last one has been to become an ambassador for TAG Heuer, a Swiss luxury watch brand.

Ryan, during the signature presentation. (Courtesy)

To present this new association to the whole world, what better way to organize a party in style in the heart of cinema and glamor? Said and done. The watch brand organized a private event in Beverly hills to celebrate this union and incidentally present the new TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands collection, the watch chosen by the Hollywood star for his first collaboration with the brand.









“Ryan, as an actor, is fearless and committed to excellence. We could not be more pleased to enter into this unique partnership, which is such an authentic and powerful match of values ​​and ambitions between Ryan and TAG Heuer and one that you can expect. great things “, commented Frédéric Arnault, CEO of the Swiss brand. The actor returned the compliment: “I really enjoyed working on this first ad campaign with Pari dukovic, whose work I admire ”. Pari is a photographer whose work is based on a fascination for historical painting and sculpture and who develops his work for the prestigious ‘The New Yorker’.

Ryan with Patrick Dempsey. (Courtesy)

The cocktail party was held in a private Beverly Hills villa and was attended by numerous TAG Heuer ambassadors and friends of the brand, including the Hollywood actor. Patrick Dempsey, the tennis champion Naomi osaka and the olympic sprinter Sydney mclaughlin, among others. Guests enjoyed a live performance by Canadian electronic music group Desire and Johnny Jewel.