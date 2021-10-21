The Russian team that filmed the first fictional film in space returns to Earth – El Sol de México

The Russian film crew that passed 12 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) recording the first fiction film in space, returned to Earth this Sunday morning.

Actress Yulia Peresild, 37, and director Klim Shipenko, 38, along with cosmonaut Oleg Novitski, landed aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft in the steppes of Kazakhstan this Sunday, according to images relayed by the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

Shipenko left the ship smiling, despite the fatigue on his face, and waved to the cameras and people present before being taken to a medical check-up.

Yulia Peresild, the leading actress of the film, who was chosen from among three thousand candidates, was extracted from the apparatus amid applause, before receiving a bouquet of flowers. The actress said she felt “sad” to have left the ISS.

“It seemed like 12 days was going to be a long time, but when it was over, I didn’t want to leave,” he told Russian television. “It is a unique experience”.

Еще 12 дней назад никто точно не знал, как снимать кино в невесомости, но Юля Пересильд и Клим Шисьнывеве Клим Шисьновевей Клим Шисьновевеном оипеновевеном. За это время в Центре управления полетами ЦНИИмаш в режиме 24/7 дежурила наземная съемочная групьпа фильме # Вызов pic.twitter.com/9P6yv4jCZx – РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) October 17, 2021

Cosmonaut Novitsky, who was the first to leave the spacecraft, was greeted by the head of Roscosmos, Dmitri Rogozin, to whom he said: “Everything is fine!”

New space race

Russian filmmakers they had departed for the ISS on October 5 from the Russian space base of Baikonur, in Kazakhstan, accompanied by cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.

For his part, Rogozin previously published photos of his team as he was heading to the landing site aboard ten helicopters.

“It’s a colossal jobl. We are happy that the crew is feeling good, it is comforting. The ship did not fall sideways, which is better for extraction, “said Rogozin.

With the provisional title of “The challenge“, your movie managed to get ahead of an American project resemblance led by Hollywood star Tom cruise.

The Russian film will show a surgeon aboard the ISS who must save an astronaut. In addition to Shkaplerov, two other Russian cosmonauts also appear as extras.

This project recalls, to a certain extent, the space race between the Soviet Union and the United States, 60 years after the Soviet Yuri Gagarin became the first man to reach space.

The Russian agency Roscosmos revealed this project last year, after the filming of a Tom Cruise film was announced, promoted in collaboration with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.

The Russian filmmakers’ journey to the ISS was not without incident. Shkaplerov had to manually dock the spacecraft to the space lab.

While Russian controllers were testing the Soyuz MS-18 capsule on Friday that was due to fly them back to Earth this weekend, the engines suddenly activated and the position of the ISS changed, without posing any danger.

The universe beyond scientists

Shipenko started filming before the arrival on the ISS. The beginning of her recording took place during the docking, in which the actress helped Shkaplerov.

His return to the blue planet was recorded by a camera crew and will also appear in the film, Konstantin Ernst, owner of the Russian network Pervy Kanal, which co-produces the film, told AFP.

This project came to fruition at a time of space euphoria in non-scientific sectors, with the multiplication in recent months of leisure trips to space, such as those made by American billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos.

Long led by government agencies, this conquest of space now has the growing support of private companies.

The Russian space sector, which was the jewel in the crown of the USSR by sending the first man and the first woman into space, has been plagued in recent years by corruption scandals and technical failures, in addition to losing the monopoly of travel with astronauts heading to the ISS.

Roscosmos hopes that this film will improve his image.

Although images are often taken on space missions, from man’s first steps on the moon in 1969 to French astronaut Thomas Pesquet’s social media posts, never before has a fictional movie been shot in space.

In addition to this feature film, Roscosmos has also planned to take a Japanese billionaire to the ISS and thus participate in the business of space tourism.