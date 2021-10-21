The poster that evokes a Will Smith movie and with two very Argentine details that Barcelona dedicated to Kun Agüero in his debut

Sergio Agüero had his long-awaited debut at Barcelona in Spain. Kun entered at the end of the match that the culé cast beat Valencia 3 to 1 for the ninth date of La Liga in Spain.

The Argentine had a long inactivity due to a tendon injury to the inner calf of the right leg last August 8. After the 10 weeks that the recovery demanded, the former Independiente forward and Manchester City He entered after 40 minutes of the complement and received a great ovation from his audience.

Before its presentation, the social networks of the Barcelona already they had given him a great welcome with a particular poster. the same conjures up a Will Smith movie (I’m Legend) and it has two very Argentine details: America’s Cup recently won against Brazil and a mate.

(FC Barcelona)

After the early goal of José Gayá, 5 minutes after the initial stage, Barcelona recovered and turned it around thanks to Anssumane Fati’s annotations, at 13 of the first half; dutch Memphis Depay, from a penalty kick, at 41 of the inaugural part, and the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, at 40 of the complementary period.

Immediately after that last goal, Ronald Koeman ordered the entry of Sergio Agüero instead of the American Sergiño Dest. “Kun, Kun, Kun!” shouted the fans who observed the two attack actions that the Argentine starred in.

The first was in a center for Gerard Piqué, after a run down the left, which the Brazilian Gabriel Paulista cleared to a corner. The next one happened little by the end where he looked for a wall with Mingueza, although the action did not end as expected.









In the few minutes he was there, Agüero pressed high at the start of Valencia, but practically could not participate in a play of real danger.

“Happy for the win and for having the first minutes with this shirt. Thank you all for your support and we are going for more! ”, was Kun Agüero’s message after the game. The next meeting of Barcelona, ​​which is in seventh position with 15 points and five from the top, will be the classic against Real Madrid on Sunday, October 24, again at the Camp Nou.

