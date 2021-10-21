The Oscars Museum to auction its first collection of NTF works

The Hollywood Academy, which annually awards the Oscars, will auction its own collection of NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens), digital works of art that use the technology known as ‘blockchain’ – chain of blocks.

The peculiarity of these works is that, unlike other computer files, they cannot be copied and include a certificate of authenticity.

The Museum of the Oscars, which has just opened its doors in Los Angeles, presented this Wednesday a collection of five images produced by Nikolai and Simon Haas (The Haas Brothers) that will go up for auction on October 20.

Each piece consists of an animated rendering of the Pillar Award, an award that the Museum of the Oscars presented for the first time this year to Tom Hanks, Bob Iger and Annette Bening as a thank you for their contributions to fund the center.

This new statuette is inspired, both in its physical and digital version, by the classic Oscars award and by the design that the architect Renzo Piano devised for the headquarters of the new museum.

The first batch of images will include a quote from Whoopi Goldberg, “The future of cinema is in your hands now” –

The auction will last for five days, from October 20 to 25, through the OpenSea platform and the proceeds will be used to finance a handful of educational activities.









NFTs are digital assets that exist thanks to blockchain technology -the same that sustains cryptocurrencies-, a mechanism that creates an unalterable record of unique and original digital content that cannot be copied without lose your cryptographic signature of authenticity.

A firm to which, in addition, everyone has access on the internet and allows to verify the origin of that content.

NFT works of art have become the fastest growing collectible: a collage of Beeple images sold last March for $ 69 million (about 58 million euros) making it the most expensive NFT sold to date.

In addition to artists, athletes such as Leo Messi, Muhammad Ali and Pelé have launched their own NFT collections.

According to the Hiscox Online Art Trade Report, the estimated sales of NFT in 2021 are around 3.5 billion dollars.