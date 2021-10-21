The Last Duel Matt Damon And Ben Affleck Share Details Of Their Long-awaited Big Screen Reunion

It can now be enjoyed in cinemas of THE LAST DUEL, a dramatic story that transports audiences to 14th-century France to learn about the circumstances surrounding the legendary deathmatch between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two friends turned rivals who met they duel when Carrouges’ wife (Jodie Comer) publicly accuses Le Gris of raping her.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the 20th Century Studios film marks the creative reunion of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, the popular duo who gained recognition in 1997 by receiving the Oscar® for Best Original Screenplay for In Search of Destiny. From that point on, artists have developed their prolific careers as screenwriters and actors mostly separately, so this new collaboration came with great anticipation from the industry, critics and fans.

UNITED FOR A NEW HISTORY

The birth of THE LAST DUEL is linked to the 2004 book “The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France” by Eric Jager, a work that captured the attention of Matt Damon for its enormous cinematic potential, given the incredibly detailed descriptions of the legendary match and the events that unleashed it. Quickly, Damon began developing the project with Affleck from Pearl Street Films, the production company they created together in 2012. In addition to joining forces as producers, they wanted to work together as screenwriters and also be part of the production in front of the camera. In the story, Damon plays Carrouges, while Affleck plays Count Pierre d’Alençon, a powerful and wealthy landlord baron, feudal lord of Jean de Carrouges.

A THREE-VOICE SCRIPT

In tackling the script for the film, Damon and Affleck decided to bring one more writer to the table. The chosen one was Nicole Holofcener, recognized for her work in films such as A SECOND CHANCE and Friends with money, and the Oscar® nominee in the Best Adapted Screenplay category CAN YOU FORGIVE ME ?. Holofcener comments: “The reason I joined is that Matt and Ben are not women. It is not that they cannot write characters of excellent women, there are many men who do, but I think that was what I could contribute: my perspective as a woman and a different look and voice ”. Damon, Affleck, and Holfcener then set out to write the script from the perspective of Carrouges, Le Gris, and Marguerite, respectively, to ensure that the story effectively had all three voices. “We knew it was an incredible story, the issue was how to tell it in a way that would be really interesting”Damon says. And so it was that we started to think about the idea of ​​perspectives and, finally, the kind of hook in which two-thirds of the movie takes place with these two men as protagonists only to discover that in reality the heroine of the whole story is a woman”.

RIDLEY SCOTT’S VISION









From the beginning of the development of the project, Damon envisioned in the director’s chair Ridley Scott, known for such iconic films of the last forty years, such as ALIEN, Blade Runner, Gladiator, Thelma and Louise and American Gangster. Damon had been directed by Scott in 2015’s MISSION RESCUE, and he immediately knew that his visual style and his approach to epic stories made him the perfect candidate for THE LAST DUEL. Among other things, Scott is celebrated for his distinctive cinematic eye, and is famous for his spectacular 360-degree shots with different cameras for each scene. “Ridley has a very good understanding of light and how to frame a shot at an exceptionally advanced level,” says Damon, while maintaining that the director’s beginnings as an art director and his expert camera handling greatly influence his directing.

Affleck, meanwhile, confesses: “It was very interesting for me to see this very distinctive style of filming for Ridley, which involves the use of different cameras that capture all the action in two parts, but it seems like it was simultaneously. There was a lot of energy put into where the cameras were pointing. You didn’t know when you were going to be on camera and when you were not, and that created a really fantastic sense of urgency and immediacy “.

A POWERFUL MESSAGE

By analyzing Eric Jager’s exhaustive research in his book, Damon and Affleck quickly knew what the starting point should be for recounting the events surrounding the Carrouges and Le Gris duel. Damon explains: “These men were born in the middle of a war that lasted a hundred years. They only knew this incredibly violent life, part of which was literally raping and looting, which were, and still are, weapons of war. But it is the world these men lived in. It was very, very violent, so as we read the book we felt that the only story worth telling was hers, her incredible courage under this gruesome pressure, being interrogated like that, being embarrassed like that, and that even so, he never gave up and, in that cultural context, kept telling the truth about what had happened to him “. In this sense, the presence of Marguerite’s tale was of extreme importance, considering that, as heroes of their own stories, neither Carrouges nor Le Gris were reliable narrators of historical events.

Affleck adds: “We wanted to analyze how institutions, acculturation and social norms had and continue to have a very profound effect on our perception of reality, and to explore the notion that these factors had a great deal to do with the widely divergent accounts of the historical events of the time, in addition to using perspective to recreate those private moments that were not recorded in history “.

From the story of an extraordinary woman, THE LAST DUEL invites the audience to explore relevant issues of today and forever, such as power and survival, and the cultural forces that conspired – and still conspire – to distort the truth.

THE LAST DUEL it can be enjoyed in available movie theaters.

