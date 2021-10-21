‘The Justice’: 10 behind-the-scenes images just for true fans of the film with Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington is a master of action movies and one of the best in his repertoire is “The Justice.” Check out these behind-the-scenes footage to prove it.
El Justiciero is not one of the most recent films that Denzel Washington has in his curriculum, however, the magic of Netflix is doing its thing and by being part of its catalog, subscribers are taking up this story in which a retired thug is he sees the need to resume his old profession when a prostitute falls into the hands of the Russian mafia.
In this film, Washington hits the nail on the head when it comes to playing an old retired wolf who must go back to his old ways. He has that tired look, but at the same time the skill and dexterity to take out 5 armed men in less than 10 minutes.
The damsel in distress in this movie this film is played by the young Chloë Grace Moretz. The cast is completed by several well-known faces such as David Harbor, who is now a superstar thanks to Stranger Things and Black Widow, and in a small role we can find one of the men of the moment: Pedro Pascal, best known for his participation in Game of Thrones obviously in The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984.
The vigilante It was filmed on location in Boston, Massachusetts, between September and October 2017 and features a sequel in which Denzel’s character gets a young ward.
The perfect shot
Antoine Fuqua decides which angle is the best to capture this moment in which the character of Denzel Washington kill the bad guys.
Practice makes a master
You need to practice a good shot slowly before hitting it, and we can see that with this image.
Put your best smile
Action movies require a lot of drama and serious acting, but when the director says cut there are moments of relaxation in which the actors and actresses can allow themselves to “chatter.”
Lead by example
Director Aqua Fuqua Look closely at a point as the camera captures the frame. Sometimes this works to let the actor know where to position himself to get a better shot.
Practice and practice
At the time of the action, the actors must be very careful about how and where they hit to prevent accidents, so it is necessary follow precise instructions if you want the action scene to look realistic and well accomplished.
It doesn’t always come out the first time
See all that pile of money? If something does not fit the first time they will have to place it and reposition it until it remains, hence the importance of not stopping practicing and studying their dialogues.
Precision for the best
Action movies like El Justiciero often have moments in which the camera must move at full speed to capture the movements of the actors and not miss anything, except the robbery to the vault.
Does anyone have to teach Denzel?
Incredible but true, the director Antoine fuqua teaches the action movie expert how to make a good hook so that the camera captures it.
Who can hold out the longest without blinking?
Those long challenging looks are not achieved just by getting on set and filming them. It has its science to stay looking ugly for so long.
Are we doing it right?
Great actors do not assume that a shot is correct because they think so, they always ask the director if they are doing it right. And if you don’t believe us, just look at this photo.