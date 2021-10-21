‘The Justice’: 10 behind-the-scenes images just for true fans of the film with Denzel Washington

El Justiciero is not one of the most recent films that Denzel Washington has in his curriculum, however, the magic of Netflix is ​​doing its thing and by being part of its catalog, subscribers are taking up this story in which a retired thug is he sees the need to resume his old profession when a prostitute falls into the hands of the Russian mafia.

In this film, Washington hits the nail on the head when it comes to playing an old retired wolf who must go back to his old ways. He has that tired look, but at the same time the skill and dexterity to take out 5 armed men in less than 10 minutes.

The damsel in distress in this movie this film is played by the young Chloë Grace Moretz. The cast is completed by several well-known faces such as David Harbor, who is now a superstar thanks to Stranger Things and Black Widow, and in a small role we can find one of the men of the moment: Pedro Pascal, best known for his participation in Game of Thrones obviously in The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984.

The vigilante It was filmed on location in Boston, Massachusetts, between September and October 2017 and features a sequel in which Denzel’s character gets a young ward.