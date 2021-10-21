The feud between JLo and George Clooney that was exposed during the red carpet with Ben Affleck | TV and Show

“The Tender Bar” is a film directed by George Clooney and Ben Affleck, which will premiere on December 22, 2021.

In this new production also acts Affleck who attended the preview, parading through the red carpet without his partner Jennifer Lopez.

JLo usually accompanies Affleck to as many events as possible on his agenda and vice versa, as last September during the red carpet at the Palacio de Cine del Lido in Venice, where they attended the presentation of Affleck’s most recent film, “The last duel” (“The last duel”), directed by Ridley Scott.

However, not all events can walk on the same carpet. In the most recent, it was evident that the presence of another actor separated them without them being able to show off together.

Clooney and JLo: the red carpet that turned gray for the actress

The Sun newspaper was given the task of explaining why JLo abstained from attending with Affleck the event of great importance in the actor’s career. The answer has left locals and strangers intrigued.

“Jen is famous for not getting along with George Clooney when they made Out of sight together. They couldn’t stand each other. So it’s funny that Ben’s new movie is with George and it’s no coincidence that Jen wasn’t pictured on the red carpet with him, posing with George and [su esposa] Amal “, quoted the British tabloid a person who only identified as an informant.

The problem, then, was outside the couple’s court. This is an old-time hostility between Lopez and Clooney.

“The bridges must be repaired,” added the source of The Sun about the departure of the actress at the Affleck event, despite the fact that earlier they attended, dressing casually, to another presentation of the same film.

George was there and was seen attending the same screening in a polo shirt and jeans, but there was no “Red carpet”, no evidence of what would later come to light.

A secretly hostile relationship

George and JLo, have in common the good cinematographic work in Out of sight (1998), a tape for which they received critical acclaim for their respective performances.

That good professional moment did not bring out a friendship like the one that is born between other artists who have shared the set and a fictional love story from the screen. And although none of them has declared the origin of their hostility, the actress has slipped small clues in television interventions where they have asked her about the subject.

On one occasion and in front of Jon stewart on The Daily Show, JLo was questioned about her kissing with the actors on screen.

“I’ve done more than 30 movies, so the ratio … some are good, some not so good”he assured the comedian.

Faced with such a response, Jon immediately reacted by relating the reaction to George being the worst of all.









“It was good! It was good”, the actress was limited to assure, leaving in evidence an apparent discomfort towards the actor.

Those discrepancies that have lasted for two decades made a dent in the event where Clooney and Affleck were photographed as the old friends and colleagues that they are, to the point where his new project momentarily distanced him from his partner, who preferred to put distance in the event, to share Clooney.

Clooney’s wife was also on the same red carpet that JLo chose not to step on to avoid bad times, according to The Sun’s insider.

The source even claimed that the actress “Does not support” to his former co-star.

Other outlets like Naugthy Gossip indicate that “On the set they were constantly at war, they really hated each other, the fact that they finished the film was a real miracle”.

The tabloid further added that “She was always late to set and George hated that”.

But despite the rumors, JLo is focused on her next step with Ben, which according to rumors, would be moving together to a new mansion.

This has been shown by the pink press, which ensures that the couple has been seen walking through multi-million dollar properties in Los Angeles. One of these, according to The Sun, is valued at 80 million dollars (more than 60 billion Chilean pesos).

The property, as expensive as it is immense, would be thought directly proportional to the number of children that both have with their respective ex-partners: the 13-year-old twins, Emme and max that López conceived with Marc Anthony; and Affleck’s with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine.