The definitive Netflix list

Thursday, October 21, 2021
By Hasan Sheikh
Why is cinema still significant? It is one of the questions raised Hollywood Movie Clichés: The Definitive List. In an almost subtle way, the Netflix program analyzes the permanence of some ideas, but also confronts many others. In the end, the cinema, like any work that is based on popular culture, is a reflection of the collective. Maybe that’s why this collection of insistent little ideas within the cinematographic be a metaphor of what makes us understand cinema in depth. Appreciate its significance and importance in the way of narrating the world and the time from which it comes.

What are the five clichés that contemporary cinema can tell? After watching the program, we made a selection of some that are a realistic reflection of cinema as a vehicle of culture.

Hollywood movie cliches about characters

The magic black

According Hollywood Movie Clichés: The Definitive List, the “magic black” is one of the most common racial stereotypes in the cinema. And indeed, the cliché leads to the debate of how certain characters are perceived within the realm of Hollywood. It is not a comfortable look. By the usual definition, These are black characters whose only reason to exist is to help whites in their emotional and intellectual problems.

It is a perspective that has roots in the racism and in the way that for decades, African Americans were perceived in the movies. The show discusses movies like The green Mile by Frank Darabont and Life legends by Robert Redford. In both, the characters played by Michael Clarke Duncan and Will Smith have no other purpose than to alleviate the problems of others. And the uncomfortable repercussion of the winner is even analyzed Green Book: a friendship without borders by Peter Farrelly, a new review on the stereotype.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
