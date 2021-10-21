The definitive Netflix list

In the documentary Hollywood Movie Clichés: The Definitive List Netflix, actor Rob Lowe does a review of the clichés of cinema. But in reality, it runs through the seventh art from the formulas that have made it part of a universal language. For better or for worse, the repetition of tropes, plot twists, lines and points of view is also a way of understanding our culture. A way of looking at why cinema continues to be such a popular and influential form of entertainment.

Why is cinema still significant? It is one of the questions raised Hollywood Movie Clichés: The Definitive List. In an almost subtle way, the Netflix program analyzes the permanence of some ideas, but also confronts many others. In the end, the cinema, like any work that is based on popular culture, is a reflection of the collective. Maybe that’s why this collection of insistent little ideas within the cinematographic be a metaphor of what makes us understand cinema in depth. Appreciate its significance and importance in the way of narrating the world and the time from which it comes.

What are the five clichés that contemporary cinema can tell? After watching the program, we made a selection of some that are a realistic reflection of cinema as a vehicle of culture.

Hollywood movie cliches about characters

The magic black

According Hollywood Movie Clichés: The Definitive List, the “magic black” is one of the most common racial stereotypes in the cinema. And indeed, the cliché leads to the debate of how certain characters are perceived within the realm of Hollywood. It is not a comfortable look. By the usual definition, These are black characters whose only reason to exist is to help whites in their emotional and intellectual problems.

It is a perspective that has roots in the racism and in the way that for decades, African Americans were perceived in the movies. The show discusses movies like The green Mile by Frank Darabont and Life legends by Robert Redford. In both, the characters played by Michael Clarke Duncan and Will Smith have no other purpose than to alleviate the problems of others. And the uncomfortable repercussion of the winner is even analyzed Green Book: a friendship without borders by Peter Farrelly, a new review on the stereotype.

Universal

Manic Pixie Dream Girl

The term, coined by critic Nathan Rabin when analyzing Elizabethtown Cameron Crowe is even more awkward. It is a direct reference to the female characters that are only in the plot as an unusual collective idealization. According to the critic, they are only “there to help insecure men pursue their own selfish happiness.”

It is also a way of understanding how women are usually interpreted by the standards of American cinema. From movies like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World until Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The appeal of a mysterious, strange woman capable of being an enigma for a man in emotional problems is repeated with great frequency. In fact, Kate Winslet’s Clementine Kruczynski complains loudly about the issue. “I don’t want to be the woman who inspires you or makes you better.”

The one man army

It was the inevitable cliché of the action movies of the eighties and also a rare way of understanding male power. The cliché of cinema refers to men of impossible abilities who will face gigantic obstacles. Rambo, any of the Arnold Schwarzenegger and Clint Eastwood characters are part of the category. The man who humanized the cliche and turned it into something new? Undoubtedly Bruce Willis’s John MCclane in Crystal jungle.

Fox

Despite being a still popular cliché – and having a number of current reinventions – it is the one that has evolved the best. Even the most recent James Bond in No time to die – the quintessential cliché – he grew into a three-dimensional character. A novelty that added interest to the plot and the film.

The clichés of cinema in the sets

The food bag with the Baguette and vegetables

It may sound hilarious – and it is – but it’s still a popular cliche to determine that a character lives their common life. From scenes of Relentless search– with Liam Neeson carrying a bag of bread – even in Hitchcock movies. The bag of food represented exactly the same it is a kind of vision about the everyday that unifies the idea of ​​ordinary life. It doesn’t matter if the character is about to face horrors or his wedding is going, the question of visible food establishes his humanity.









Nor does it matter what country you are in, region or even time. The repetition of the cliche makes something clear. How much does Hollywood show about time and the everyday? It’s an interesting question that the show is posed in a mocking humor.

Time bombs: the blue wire and the red wire

There is no more desperate dilemma in an action movie than dismantling a bomb. And decide which wire will be the one that can stop the final count. Since the early thirties, when the question was between fine and thick cable, the trope has been unavoidable. And it is also a way of posing life and death dilemmas. The typical extends to infinite variations. The James Bond franchise has reinvented it in dozens of versions. The scene became iconic in the sequel to Deadly weaponwith a very young Mel Gibson saving Danny Glover’s life.

Ultimately, more than deciding which cable is the right one, it’s about understanding the transience of life. Or so they seem to suggest even several of its most mocking, bizarre and psychedelic uses.

The Apple Eater: The Inevitable Arrogance

According Hollywood Movie Clichés: The Definitive List, when a character eats an apple he only indicates one thing: arrogance. And he does it from the perspective that the apple is also a way to emphasize some inner freedom. Tom Cruise did it in Matter of honor, also in several scenes of Mission Impossible. The same every self-respecting villain, like Draco Malfoy in several films of the franchise Harry Potter . And of course, Héctor Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) in Pirates of the Caribbean .

The grand finale: happiness for all

The career of man – or woman – in search of love

But not all clichés are analyzes of political behavior or Hollywood’s perception of the symbolic. There are also several that celebrate the highest point in history: the grand finale. And one of the best known is that of the great career of the character for love.

Whether Julia Roberts in My best friend’s Wedding or the classic scene of The graduate with a very young Dustin Hoffman. Running for love is a movie classic that is everywhere. Whether walking or running in wedding dress – Like Kirsten Dunst in Spider-man 2– the grand finale is to celebrate.

Although it seems curious, this cliché has literary reminiscences. In all medieval romances there is always a great apotheosis of love that ends in the arrival of the knight in search of his beloved.

The cliché of the villain who falls from great heights or explodes

You’re Thinking It And You’re Right: Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber Fall In Crystal jungleIt is the highest point of the cliche. But it is also part of the great conviction of cinema that in the end good will triumph. And better if the bad guy ends up with a taste of his own medicine, as he demonstrated Kingsman: The Secret Serviceby Matthew Vaughn.

The bright horizon line with anything with wheels

The iconic image of the hero walking away towards the horizon in a bet of the Sun or in a sunrise is part of the history of the cinema. And it is for a reason: during the first years of the Industry it was the cheapest outlet. Also the most popular, the most iconic and the most epic. After a long journey of difficulties, what could be better than a great farewell? And let any Western or even pop phenomena like Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.