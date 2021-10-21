The Britney Spears moment, by Màrius Carol

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has, at least, the charm of disinhibition. The last episode of this outgoing character was when he compared himself to Britney Spears upon arrival at CEU San Pablo University to participate in the opening session of the leadership course directed by María San Gil. His appearance on campus aroused great anticipation. There was a massive ovation and a barrage of mobiles immortalizing the moment. When politicians try to go unnoticed to avoid discomfort and annoyance, Díaz Ayuso shows up wherever he goes as a rock star. If something is not lacking in the president of the Community of Madrid it is self-esteem, if something is left over surely it is recklessness. However, his figure is on the rise and his carefree style is popular in his territory, while his opinions often cause perplexity in peripheral Spain and emptied Spain.









Isabel Díaz Ayuso spoke to the media upon her arrival at CEU San Pablo University Europa Press

The comparison with Spears is surely not accidental: they are two women of deep patriotism, direct language and stellar tutelage. If the singer posed with the stars and stripes flag in the magazine Rolling stone , Díaz Ayuso managed to get on the cover of Vanity fair with his madrilenismo cañí. And if Britney has taken her father to court, Isabel has been able to put the president of her party on the ropes. The American star has had Madonna as a tutor, while the capital leader has had Esperanza Aguirre as a guarantor.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso compared herself to the princess of pop in a self-esteem exercise

The problem of the president of the community is that, although Madrid is Spain, she does not know that Spain is not Madrid. And there is mistrust in the rest of the country of that sucking capital of human and economic resources. His pulse to Pablo Casado has risks. She was tempted not to attend the PP convention in Valencia to go on a tour of the United States. And the queen gambit allows the player to occupy the center of the board, although it does not necessarily win the game. Díaz Ayuso is in a hurry, but in politics you have to know how to measure time well. The pop princess knows well that reaching the top is very difficult, but going down to hell only requires one misstep. A truce not only allows you to breathe, but to study your next move.



