The best ideas for makeup at home this Halloween 2021

Halloween continues to stand out as one of the most anticipated celebrities of the year, due to the many and fun plans that can be carried out between family, friends and partner.

Therefore, it becomes the perfect time to let your imagination and creativity fly to impersonate your characters. favorites and even create your own designs without fear of criticism.

Another of the great advantages that come with the costume trends for this 2021, is that women, men and children can make up and personalize themselves even at home with their favorite artist or design for this holiday.

If you are one of those who looks forward to this date but you have no idea what to dress up, essence share some costume ideas and trends for this Halloween 2021.

Costume ideas from home

1. The squid game

If you die to dress like one of the soldiers or doll from the South Korean series but you don’t have enough budget or time to buy the mask, choose to paint your entire face black with special face paint, and for the triangle, circle or square, use a white outline; This will allow you to draw the figures easily.

To make your makeup last longer and easier to blend, apply Prime + Studio RednessCorrecting + PoreMinimizing Primer, which will be absorbed quickly thanks to its light formula.

2. Cruella de Vil

The iconic woman played by Emma Stone undoubtedly became an icon this year. If you plan to replicate this makeup focusing on the eyebrows, we recommend applying brow set powder in a shade darker than yours. Thanks to the brush it contains, you can better mark the eyebrows and extend them to the beginning of the nose just like the character.









3. Costumes with masks

The continuous pandemic and following sanitary measures will always be our main recommendation, that is why wearing a mask it will be part of the costumes this year. A very natural way to integrate it will be dressing up as a nurse or doctor and to give it a touch spooky, you can add fake blood and be half zoombie!

To prevent your foundation from smearing or cracking, opt to apply Pretty Natural hydrating foundation, a base enriched with hyaluronic acid and aloe vera that provides hydration for 24 hours. Do not apply fake blood or any other product on your mask to prevent it from being damaged and reducing its functionality.

4. Highlight your eyes

Last but not least and continuing with the trend of wearing masks, the eyes They will be a blank canvas and the looks applying diamonds, glitters and eyeliners with bright colors will be seen everywhere, so go ahead! Go ahead and use colors outside of your comfort zone and experiment with quirky strokes or beauty tutorials.

Remember that on this date you can experiment with thousands of outfits, colors and makeup because the only thing What really matters is having a good time with friends and family. Continue to comply with security protocols and have fun on Halloween!