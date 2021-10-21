Thursday, October 21, 2021
The before and after of the actors in the film eg

By Arjun Sethi
This is what the actors in the movie Titanic look like, 23 years Since its premiere, here we will show you its changes.

Titanic

Titanic | Source: Diffusion

Titanic is one of the most successful movies in movie history. This is demonstrated by its 11 awards Oscar, his 14 nominations for this same award.

The movie Titanic divided the world: Did Jack fit or not fit on the board that saved Rose?

Although they say that 23 years It is nothing, the truth is that the passage of time is noticeable. Even if you are yourself Leonardo Dicaprio.





Leonardo Dicaprio.

Leonardo Dicaprio. | Source: Diffusion

Kate winslet

Kate Winslet | Source: Diffusion

Billy zane

Billy Zane | Source: Diffusion

Frances Fisher

Frances Fisher | Source: Diffusion

Kathy bates

Kathy Bates | Source: Diffusion

Victor garbers

Victor Garbers | Source: Diffusion

Bernard Hill

Bernard Hill | Source: Diffusion

Jonathan Hyde

Jonathan Hyde | Source: Diffusion

Ioan Gruffudd

Ioan Gruffudd | Source: Diffusion

Suzy Amis

Suzy Amis | Source: Diffusion

Eric Braeden

Eric Braeden | Source: Diffusion

David warner

David Warner | Source: Diffusion

Danny nucci

Danny Nucci | Source: Diffusion


