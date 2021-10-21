The bad idea of ​​turning the warming fight into a celebrity parade

Leonardo Dicaprio will be there. Also the Queen of England and her son, Prince Charles. They’ll be the pop star Ellie goulding and mega-entrepreneur-turned-astronaut Jeff Bezos. Attend Greta thunberg and an old factory designed by Henry royce, by Rolls-Royce, today converted for events, will be the scene of VIP meetings. There will be many bankers. Is it a film festival? A fashion show? The opening of a long-awaited exhibition?

No. It’s the climate change summit of the UN, the COP26. It will be held next week in Glasgow, UK. And there are so many requests from the rich and famous who want to attend that the city has been overwhelmed. As reported by the US newspaper ‘Politico’, 30,000 attendees are expected to attend, but there are only 12,000 rooms, which is bringing hotel prices closer to those in Davos when the World Economic Forum meets. It is not known whether the event will contribute to curbing dangerous global warming. But it will certainly allow a lot of celebrities, top executives and millionaires show your kindness to the world.

The costs of climate change will be much higher than estimated Jose luis gallego

That does not mean that your commitment is false or even interested. Climate change is probably the most important issue of our time, and without a doubt these and others – “global citizens,” the organization of the event calls them – are genuinely concerned about it and want to help out. Bill Gates must have some very valuable ideas – he explained them in his recent book, ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster. The solutions we already have and the breakthroughs we still need’— and without the support of Joe Biden, another attendee, it is impossible for there to be a globally coordinated plan. (Petro Parolin, Cardinal Vatican Secretary of State, will also attend). However, the tendency to turn these kinds of events into shop windows it is a dangerous vice.

Before it was ‘We are the World’

Of course, it is not the first time that it happens. In the eighties, singer Bob Geldof launched Live aid, a series of concerts around the world in which David Bowie, Mick Jagger and Queen, among many others, participated to fight against the famine that was ravaging Ethiopia at that time. Also then, it became popular ‘We are the world‘, a catchy and sentimental song featuring Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner and Bob Dylan, which embodied pop’s commitment to fighting hunger in Africa. In addition to raising awareness, both initiatives raised significant amounts of money that was later donated to various NGOs.

In the 1990s, Susan Sontag directed the play ‘Waiting for Godot’ in Sarajevo, to protest against the brutal siege that the Serbs were inflicting on the city, Elton John created a foundation to fight AIDS and Lady di led a campaign against antipersonnel mines in Angola. Later, Angelina Jolie He contributed to raising awareness in the world about the situation of refugees in countries such as Sudan or Sierra Leone. In Spain, a large group of actors mobilized against the Iraq war and Javier Bardem publicly demanded that Spain get involved to put an end to the situation in Western Sahara.









Opinion What if you can’t fight climate change democratically? Ramón González Férriz

Without a doubt, the famous they have the same right as any citizen to show their political or social preferences and to mobilize for them. They tend to be more effective than the others: they have a greater capacity to raise funds than you and I, and because the powerful love to take photos with them, it is likely that celebrities have a real capacity to influence and put on the agenda of politicians issues that would otherwise be ignored.

But the danger of entrusting political or social awareness to celebrities who only partially understand global problems is also evident: turning everything no longer into a show, but in one that repels important parts of the population, people who may share concern for a specific issue, but detest cultural elites and the wealthy for their ideology, their lifestyle or what seems like narcissism.

The Paradox of Famous Activists

So there is the paradox in the case of the weather: many people may not have thought about the gravity of the situation if DiCaprio or Thunberg had not insisted staunchly on its urgency, and it is possible that many people disdain their urgency. importance because DiCaprio and Thunberg seem obnoxious to him. It is a risk that activists should know: no one like them experiences the mechanics of adhesion and rejection. But in times like today, it is particularly dangerous. Today, politics and morals are much more reactive and positional than proactive: in general, we tend to adopt positions contrary to those of our adversaries, and not so much to develop our vision of the world regardless of what others do. Therefore, every action implies a reaction. Also in matters on which there is practically a scientific consensus.

Does anyone trust the COP26 climate summit? Even Elizabeth II shows her pessimism Celia Maza. London

It is very likely that from COP26 no transcendent agreements arise. We don’t know if the United States and China will be able to work together on the climate issue, when they are at odds on almost every other aspect of their relationship. We do not know if leaders of key countries such as India or Saudi Arabia will attend and if, in their absence, they will show their reluctance to commit more to reducing carbon emissions. We do not know if the attendees will agree on the necessary measures so that, at the end of the decade, global warming remains below the 1.5 degree threshold. But we do know that we will see many rich and famous, actors and singers and aristocrats arriving in Glasgow by plane, doing global requirements and proposing measures whose consequences in the working classes or the economy in general are very likely that they do not understand well, or that if they do understand they will be especially concerned about the impact on their income statement.

And that, faced with a colossal problem such as climate change and the need to involve people of all ideologies in it, is a more important political problem than we think. The reaction will be increasingly articulated.