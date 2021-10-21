The 10 best comedy movies to watch on Netflix

With this selection of films, laughs will be guaranteed, so make yourself comfortable and get ready to enjoy

If you’re browsing Netflix, looking for something to watch, and in the mood for something light, then you’ve come to the right place. And it is that just as at the time we showed you the best action movies on Netflix, this time we have prepared for you a list of the best comedies available on the platform at this time.

We have everything, from silly buddy comedies, great commercial comedies, indies, and even a couple of films that are on the fine line between comedy and drama. We are sure that you will find something that you will like, so do not stop reading until the end.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen

If you want a little blood and gore mixed with laughter, do not look any further. This black comedy horror film tells the story of Cole, a misfit pre-teen who is looking forward to a night with his babysitter Bee. But things turn demonic when Cole accidentally discovers that Bee and the group of high school students she invited are, in fact, a devil worship cult looking to human sacrifice.

This movie is absolute chaos in its purest form, but in reality there is a trace of sweetness behind so much blood and horror. Without a doubt, it is one of those movies that will keep you glued to your sofa.

Mysterious men

A trio of failed superheroes with absurd powers is what this film brings us. The peculiar group is made up of Mr. Furioso who claims to have enormous strength when upset, El Pala, who wields a garden tool, and Raja Azul, who throws forks. Yes, forks! Their problems start when they try recruit new heroes to rescue Captain Amazing who has been kidnapped by the terrible criminal Casanova Frankenstein.

Look also | The best superhero series on Netflix ##

In this quest you will find characters like La bola (launches transparent bowling ball), Pestilente (explosive gases), Invisible boy (becomes invisible when no one sees him) and La Sphinx (He can disarm weapons with his mind). This crazy group of heroes You are tasked with saving not just Captain Amazing, but the entire world.

The School of Rock

Not giving Jack Black the Oscar for Best Actor for School of Rock is one of society’s biggest mistakes, because it really is one of the most wonderful comic performances of all time. Here, Black plays Dewey Finn, a failed musician who has been kicked out of his rock band and decides to pose as a substitute teacher to pay some bills.

What he does not know is that his students are musical prodigies, so see the opportunity to form the best rock band of the moment, only that 98% of the musicians are under 15 years old. With a classic rock soundtrack, great directing, and great performances, School of Rock is guaranteed fun all the way, which you won’t even see coming amid laughter and musical enjoyment.

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

This is one of the best comedies of the 21st century and one of the best worked animated films of recent years. Released in 2009, it is the first film from the duo of filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, fun, colorful and witty about a city where food literally rains from the sky.

The main character is Flint Loco, an outcast scientist whose invention goes awry and turns his sleepy city into the center of a food disaster. There is a bit of the sweetness of a romantic comedy mixed in a good measure, which makes this not only something funny, but a movie to watch as a family with the little ones in the house.

Out of accounts

In this opportunity Robert Downey Jr He plays a successful architect who will travel from Atlanta to Los Angeles to be with his wife while she gives birth to their son. This character ends up being escorted out of his flight due to a mishap with a stranger played by Zach galifianakis, that he’s an aspiring actor who plans to scatter his father’s ashes.









The two take a road trip across the country during which the architect feels nothing but revulsion for his partner, That seems to keep spoiling everything. Along the way, the movie gets a bit dark as it deals with both characters’ parenting issues, but if you’re looking for some good laughs, this tape is worth checking out.

I Care a Lot

If you like dark comedy, and we mean the blackest comedy, you will probably love I Care a Lot. This Netflix original movie stars Rosamund Pike who brings to life a clever con artist, relentless and unapologetic that he makes a living by obtaining guardianship of the elderly and using their money as his personal piggy bank.

But when her next target turns out to be the mother of a ruthless criminal (played by Peter Dinklage), she realizes that her head may finally be in danger. Pike shows off his acting skills in the lead role, which makes a despicable character really deep and admirable.

Hunting the wildebeest

Released in 2016, this adventure film follows a grumpy Sam Neill in a story in which he is forced to afTeam up with his annoying nephew, a foul-mouthed and pushy boy. The two are the target of a manhunt by authorities throughout the New Zealand forest.

Both must put their differences aside and row in the same direction if they want to solve the situation in the best way. It is one of those exquisite and slightly terrifying comedies, with the perfect touch of anarchy that its director gives it. This movie is definitely guaranteed to put you in a good mood.

Lady bird

This is a coming of age story, in which Saoirse Ronan plays a young woman named Christine who is in her final year at a Catholic high school. Here he must fight against boys, friendships, betrayals, money, as well as a constant fight with his parents.

Ronan performs a monumental performance in an Oscar-worthy lead role, and the rest of the cast is really brilliant. Greta Gerwig’s writing and directing are downright masterful, turning this acclaimed film into one of the best comedies of the last decade.

Midnight run

This critically acclaimed comedy is a gold standard along with classics like Lethal Weapon, full of action, trains and cars involved in chases. The story follows a bounty hunter, played by Robert De Niro, who is tasked with capturing and escorting an accountant, (Charles Grodin), accused of embezzling mob funds.

The two end in a road trip full of misadventures, and the chemistry between De Niro and Grodin is truly fantastic. This is undoubtedly one of the favorite films of lovers of this type of comedy, and it could also be one of yours.

A bad trip

A Bad Trip is one of those movies that It will make you laugh until you drop. It’s a cross between Jackass and a traditional road trip comedy, in which a couple of friends drive from Florida to New York so that one of the characters can track down the girl of his dreams.

As it was expected, the tape is full of silly and embarrassing moments, but it also highlights how ridiculous some of the passages are in traditional romantic comedies. This film has all the necessary ingredients in a good comedy and we bet you will love it.

And if you want to continue enjoying the best content on the platform, we invite you to consult our selection of the best science fiction movies available on Netflix.

Related topics: Technology

Follow us on Instagram @urbantecno Follow, continue

Join our Telegram channel @Urban Tecno Join

Follow us on Facebook urbantecno Follow, continue