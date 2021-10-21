Sylvester Stallone says goodbye in The Expendables 4

Throughout the previous three, tough guys like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris, Harrison Ford, Jet Li, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Terry Crews, Wesley Snipes and Ronda Rousey they passed and stood out. However, the name of Sylvester Stallone is the one that resonates the most.

The actor of Rambo and Rocky Balboa was the great architect of “The mercenaries“as he wrote all three scripts and directed the first of his films.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

Sylvester Stallone fired his character from “The Mercenaries”

As it was known, Barney ross, the team leader, is about to say goodbye, and the group will be led by his friend Lee Christmas, the character played by Statham.

Sylvester Stallone He posted a video on his Instagram account and excitedly said goodbye to his character during what was his last day of filming. The mercenaries they end for him.

This will be my last day. I’m enjoying it, but it’s always a bit bittersweet when you say goodbye to something you’ve been so attached to for so long. Anyway, it’s been about 12 years… I’m ready to hand over the baton to Jason and his skilled hands. This will be my last day. I’m enjoying it, but it’s always a bit bittersweet when you say goodbye to something you’ve been so attached to for so long. Anyway, it’s been about 12 years… I’m ready to hand over the baton to Jason and his skilled hands.

Read more ► China Suárez broke the silence about the scandal with Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi

New signings

Among the novelties of “The Mercenaries 4“there are new signings such as Megan Fox, Andy Garcia, 50 Cent and Tony Jaa, who are going to join the veteran team of Stallone, Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. The one who will not be part is Terry crews, who had a dispute with producer Avi Lerner and will not be in the fourth installment.

But the main novelty is that the film, directed by Scott waugh (Need For Speed) and written by Spenser Cohen for the first time without the participation of Stallone, is a displacement of protagonism from the character of Barney Ross to that of Statham. Anything can happen with Ross, he may be assassinated or retire, but the film is sure to deliver an exciting farewell.

image.png





Sylvester Stallone fired his character from “The Mercenaries.”

Read more ► The terrible phrase that China Suárez said to Benjamín Vicuña before their separation

Sylvester Stallone’s human touch

Sylvester Stallone took advantage of this moment to tell what he likes about The mercenaries and of the films in which he is involved: the humanity through which bullets fly.

The best thing is to be able to provide movies that are a bit entertaining and also have a good message inside. I have always tried to convey that human touch in my most successful films. It is not so much the action, which is self-evident, but rather the idea of ​​offering the audience a way in which they can identify, in whatever mission, with the characters that appear. Offering escapism and hoping that that extra something is there. The best thing is to be able to provide movies that are a bit entertaining and also have a good message inside. I have always tried to convey that human touch in my most successful films. It is not so much the action, which is self-evident, but rather the idea of ​​offering the audience a way in which they can identify, in whatever mission, with the characters that appear. Offering escapism and hoping that that extra something is there.

Hereinafter The mercenaries and he part ways. Sylvester Stallone he is already preparing “for his next challenge.” The team of old and new glories, nostalgic for the action cinema of the eighties, is left behind. Tough guys who under the leadership of Statham they think to continue giving war. And a human touch.

Read more ► Mauro Icardi’s decision: just follow Wanda Nara on Instagram