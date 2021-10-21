Sylvester Stallone said goodbye to the Expendables

“This will be my last day”. With those words, the actor Sylvester Stallone He said goodbye to his job in the fourth film in the saga of The Expendables.

Although there is still a lot of work to complete the filming, Sly’s role this time will be limited. As previously revealed, this time the protagonist will be in the Lee Christmas, played by Jason statham.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Stallone assured that they had successfully filmed a fairly successful action sequence.

More about The Expendables 4

“This is my last day, so… ah… I… am enjoying it, but it’s always bittersweet. You know, it’s something you’ve been very attached to, I think it’s been 12 years and I’m ready to pass the baton on to Jason, into his capable hands, ”the actor explained.









“But, you know, the great thing is to be able to write a movie for someone, to entertain, maybe there is a little message out there, because what I try to achieve in my successful films is the human touch, the bond. Not so much the action, this is evident, is to relate to the audience so that they can identify with whatever mission the characters have, “added Stallone.

The Expendables 4 is directed by Scott Waugh (Need for Speed) and will also feature the return of Dolph Lundgren as Gunner Jensen and Randy Couture as Toll Road. They will be joined by Curtis Jackson, Megan Fox, Tonny Jaa and Andy García.