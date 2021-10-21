Friday, October 22, 2021
Sylvester Stallone in Chile: Fashion Museum exhibits Rocky and Rambo pieces

By Hasan Sheikh
Rocky Balboa and John Rambo are in Santiago. Or at least part of the costumes and objects that have accompanied the popular Hollywood sagas. The Fashion Museum inaugurated this Friday the Sylvester Stallone Collection, made up of objects linked to the films that the 75-year-old star stars.

Through a video projected at the institution located in Vitacura, the interpreter opened the show this afternoon. “I am grateful that all this wonderful memorabilia that has brought me so much happiness, and has entertained the fans, now I can be close to them and they can see it in person,” he said.

The collection consists of nearly 300 franchise-related wardrobes and memorabilia, including Rocky’s boxing gloves and boots, as well as Rambo’s rifle and knife. The exhibition is open to the public from this Friday at 3:00 p.m.




Stallone took advantage of that message to also suggest a possible visit to this part of the world. “I hope to travel there in the very near future. I mean working throughout Latin America because I had a great time with the first film of The indestructibles“Said the actor, recently part of the cast of The Suicide Squad.

Along with the collection dedicated to Stallone, the Fashion Museum also inaugurated a free exhibition dedicated to classic cars, in tribute to the 30th anniversary of the death of Jorge Yarur Banna, this October 17.


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
