SITGES 2021. Chronicle. Demonic, Sound of Violence, Caveat and Prisoners of the Ghostland.

54 International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia – SITGES 2021

All that glitters is not cinema has moved to the 54 Sitges Festival 2021. Every day we share with all of you what are our first impressions of all the films that we have had the opportunity to see during these ten days dedicated to horror and science fiction in the most emblematic place to do it and with the incomparable atmosphere of enthusiasm for it. genre that is lived in the city of Sitges. Today we talk about the movies: Demonic, Sound of Violence, Caveat and Prisoners of the Ghostland.

DEMONIC



Directed by: Neill Blomkamp

Performers: Nathalie Boltt, Terry Chen, Andrea Agur

Country: Canada

Official Fantàstic Competition

Synopsis: A scientist contacts the daughter of a serial killer to propose to participate in the test of an experimental technology. The objective is to enter the mind of his mother, who is currently in a coma, to communicate with her. But the experiment does not go as planned and ends up awakening the demons of the past in an unexpected and … supernatural?

Our opinion: Demonic It has been one of the most (unfairly) battered films of this Sitges 2021, although on second thought almost all of the director’s works Neill Blomkamp they are. It is clear that it is a completely imperfect and improvable film, but we cannot ignore that its author always takes risks and offers stories in which he contributes his particular style and point of view. Since 2017 he has been immersed with his brother Mike in the project of Oats Studios, an independent production company with which he has produced different experimental short films that were distributed on YouTube and currently you can also watch on Netflix. Demonic It is the first film produced by that studio that also had to be developed during the pandemic.

The film combines horror and science fiction is a twist to the subgenre of demonic possessions with exorcist warriors in a virtual environment. Just for trying something different you already have my attention and applause. Like everything that Oats Studios does, here it also makes use of new technologies applied to cinema, in this case, a new method based on volumetric capture that turns the actors into geometric objects. For us to understand each other, the sequences in which the protagonist must enter the mind of her mother in a coma are captured on screen as if they were a social simulation video game in the style of The Sims. That upset many and did not quite convince others. But as I have said before, I like filmmakers who seek new forms of expression and take risks, regardless of the final results. And is that Demonic it is full of good ideas and it is much more entertaining than you will be led to believe. Stay true to yourself Neill Blomkamp.

SOUND OF VIOLENCE



Directed by: Alex Noyer

Performers: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Lili Simmons, James Jagger

Country: USA

Noves Visions

Synopsis: The brutal murder of her family when she was barely ten years old awakened synaesthetic abilities in Alexis. As an adult, she relentlessly pursues a masterpiece through gruesome sound experiments on human flesh. Your creative search will intensify, without anything stopping you, not even love.

Our opinion: Sound of violence It is an interesting film by Alex Noyer that expands the universe already created in its short Driver (2018) on the search for ecstasy through music and blood. The initial description of the central character played by a fantastic Jasmin Savoy Brown It could be perfectly framed in a dramatic film of an independent cut that as it progresses in its madness it derives the genre slasher and of serial killers with some element Cronenbergian and eighties terror, but also with a planning of crimes close to the torture porn or the saga Saw.

That pleasant artistic perfection that flows from horror somehow reminded me of Bliss (Joe begos, 2019) exchanging the electronic synth rhythms for abstract painting. The link existing in both between creation and death seems very attractive and cinematic to me. Sound of violence it works best in its most sensorial aspect and in the most intimate portrait of the evolution of its protagonist and, perhaps, it lacks claw and inventiveness in the police plot. Of course, fans of gore they have a good dose here to satisfy them, although the director claims to have removed some 20 pages of gory scenes.









CAVEAT



Directed by: Damien McCarthy

Performers: Ben Caplan, Jonathan French, Leila Sykes

Country: United Kingdom

Fantastic Panorama

Synopsis: Isaac, an aimless and financially ruined guy who seems to have a troubled past, accepts a strange job: taking care of the – mentally unstable – niece of an acquaintance in a secluded home from the world. Once there, and after accepting eccentric working conditions in exchange for a generous sum of money, he will discover a disturbing secret that will force him to participate in a macabre game of cat and mouse.

Our opinion: Caveat it is a simple and direct proposal of atmospheric terror. All the action takes place inside a house that becomes a character in itself as it happened in Relic (Natalie Erika James, 2020). Despite having a small budget, limiting the action to a few characters, and a script that suggests more than just telling a story, Damien McCarthy achieves a disturbing and disturbing film through careful and intelligent staging. The plot shows us a man who is hired to watch over a girl with apparent mental problems who lives alone on an island. Once there, the man will discover some secrets and unexpected conditions that will force him to fight for his own life and avoid the ghosts of the past.

Undoubtedly, the best thing about the film is the start with that delusional iconography that is pulled out of the sleeve to set the claustrophobic room. It includes from a drumming rabbit doll that is activated by paranormal presences to a complex leather outfit with straps and chains to prevent the caregiver from accessing certain rooms of the house such as the girl’s own bedroom who, to make matters worse, suffers crises that leave him in a catatonic state. We are facing a film of haunted houses, but that eludes the usual presentation of the genre, although it finally falls into some common places. The action takes place slowly to focus on the environments and sensations of the characters, underlined with a photograph full of dark shades and a more than remarkable sound treatment. It is not a groundbreaking film, but its charm creepy it manages to lead us to uncomfortable restlessness in many moments.

PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND



Directed by: Sion Sono

Performers: Sofia Boutella, Nicolas Cage, Nick Cassavetes

Country: USA

Official Fantastic Specials

Synopsis: Two bank robbers, Hero and Psycho, accept a suicide mission to get out of jail: rescue the granddaughter of the tyrant governor who controls Samurai Town. Bernice is trapped in a lawless zone known as The Ghostland, and the two robbers only have three days to save her.

Our opinion: What a disappointment I got away with Prisoners of the Ghostland. A priori, the union between the mad hatter and Japanese director Sion Sono with the ineffable actor of movies and memes Nicolas Cage it had to give rise to a work of extreme and unpredictable bizarreism. Well no. The result is a dystopian science fiction film that falls into the most hackneyed clichés of apocalyptic cinema with a retro similarity to Mad max (George miller , 1979) or The New Barbarians (Enzo Castellari, 1983), but without the same creativity or ingenuity. The script is as chaotic as it usually happens in its author’s cinema, but this time it fails to raise a story with its usual outbursts towards thick humor (that suit that produces the explosion of a testicle) or shameless action scenes.

In fact, despite having wildly crazy details and ideas, the film ends up looking a lot like taming the director’s style to reach a more global audience. The truth is that I do not know if he will succeed. Prisoners of the Ghostland can be understood as a revisitation of 1997: Rescue in New York (John carpenter, 1981) in the key of neo spaghetti western impossible with samurai that seem taken from the episode of a Turkish soap opera. But worst of all, it’s boring. Except for a couple of Cage In its purest form and the occasional gag passed around, the film looks like a reluctantly commissioned commission totally inappropriate for the author of the memorable Love exposure (2008) or Why Don’t You Play In Hell? (2013). Sometimes more is less. One of the worst we have seen in this Sitges 2021.

54 Sitges Festival



