Selena Gomez reveals how hard it was to be a child star

In a new interview with Australian Women’s Wear Daily magazine, Selena Gomez confessed that achieving fame during her childhood was very difficult for her, who from a young age felt under ‘immense pressure’ for being a child star.

As a child, the 29-year-old actress did ‘Barney & Friends’ and later ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’, admitting that she initially struggled to cope with the pressure that came her way.

“I came under immense pressure growing up and felt like I needed to be a good role model. And then I felt that maybe that was not realistic, my life became public very quickly, and I did not know that I was going through my own journey with mental health at that time, “he concludes.

Selena claims that it was only after many years that she felt the need to focus on her mental health and take control of her own life.

“It was very confusing growing up, and once people created this narrative of my life, I realized that I couldn’t be more quiet. Okay, yeah, I was definitely going through a difficult time and that’s why, and that’s what I’m dealing with, ”he justifies.