Thursday, October 21, 2021
HomeCelebritySelena Gomez reveals how hard it was to be a child star
Celebrity

Selena Gomez reveals how hard it was to be a child star

By Sonia Gupta
0
62




Selena Gomez



The singer made her acting debut with Barney and Friends in 2002, when she was just 10 years old …




In a new interview with Australian Women’s Wear Daily magazine, Selena Gomez confessed that achieving fame during her childhood was very difficult for her, who from a young age felt under ‘immense pressure’ for being a child star.

As a child, the 29-year-old actress did ‘Barney & Friends’ and later ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’, admitting that she initially struggled to cope with the pressure that came her way.

“I came under immense pressure growing up and felt like I needed to be a good role model. And then I felt that maybe that was not realistic, my life became public very quickly, and I did not know that I was going through my own journey with mental health at that time, “he concludes.

Selena claims that it was only after many years that she felt the need to focus on her mental health and take control of her own life.

“It was very confusing growing up, and once people created this narrative of my life, I realized that I couldn’t be more quiet. Okay, yeah, I was definitely going through a difficult time and that’s why, and that’s what I’m dealing with, ”he justifies.


Previous articleWatch Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Go DC Comics Supervillain
Next articlePeruvian filmmaker JP Pérez presents documentary in Los Angeles with Hollywood figures | News
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv